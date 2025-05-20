Minimalist travel gets an upgrade with Gossamer Gear’s new modular system

If you’ve ever tried to live out of a single bag and failed miserably, Gossamer Gear’s new Travel Collection might be the system that changes everything.

The ultralight gear experts, best known for their cult-favourite thru-hiking backpacks, just dropped a range of minimalist travel accessories designed for smart, adaptable, one-bag travel.

And when I say ultralight, I mean it: most models in the collection pack down into their pockets, providing much-needed flexibility when you're on the road.

The new Travel Collection revolves around the Aero Jet Pack, a sleek 35L carry-on backpack (see also: best carry-on luggage), light enough for fast-paced trips but organised enough to function as your main travel bag.

Made from recycled, PFAS-free materials, it ticks the sustainability box too.

Like to organise? No problem. The Packing Cubes, each sized for a specific function (e.g. shoes, dirty clothes, etc.), slot neatly into the Aero Jet.

(Image credit: Gossamer Gear)

The RikSak is one of my favourite items in the set, which is a featherweight daypack that scrunches down to wallet size.

You no longer need to carry around your day bag when you're hopping out to get souvenirs!

Speaking of souvenirs, if the gifts for your friends and family start to outnumber your socks, the Vanish Duffel unfurls from its own pouch to give you 38 litres of emergency extra storage.

Finally, there is the PassPorter Wallet, a slimline, RFID-blocking organiser that’s surprisingly spacious; it holds up to four passports and has lockable zips for added security.

The full system is built around how people actually travel: fast, light, and always adapting.

If you’re trying to do more with less this year, Gossamer Gear’s new drop might be the only travel upgrade you need.

The Travel Collection is available now at Gossamer Gear.