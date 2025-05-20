Minimalist travel gets an upgrade with Gossamer Gear’s new modular system
Sleek, sustainable, and seriously light, this new modular collection might be the smartest way to travel in 2025
If you’ve ever tried to live out of a single bag and failed miserably, Gossamer Gear’s new Travel Collection might be the system that changes everything.
The ultralight gear experts, best known for their cult-favourite thru-hiking backpacks, just dropped a range of minimalist travel accessories designed for smart, adaptable, one-bag travel.
And when I say ultralight, I mean it: most models in the collection pack down into their pockets, providing much-needed flexibility when you're on the road.
The new Travel Collection revolves around the Aero Jet Pack, a sleek 35L carry-on backpack (see also: best carry-on luggage), light enough for fast-paced trips but organised enough to function as your main travel bag.
Made from recycled, PFAS-free materials, it ticks the sustainability box too.
Like to organise? No problem. The Packing Cubes, each sized for a specific function (e.g. shoes, dirty clothes, etc.), slot neatly into the Aero Jet.
The RikSak is one of my favourite items in the set, which is a featherweight daypack that scrunches down to wallet size.
You no longer need to carry around your day bag when you're hopping out to get souvenirs!
Speaking of souvenirs, if the gifts for your friends and family start to outnumber your socks, the Vanish Duffel unfurls from its own pouch to give you 38 litres of emergency extra storage.
Finally, there is the PassPorter Wallet, a slimline, RFID-blocking organiser that’s surprisingly spacious; it holds up to four passports and has lockable zips for added security.
The full system is built around how people actually travel: fast, light, and always adapting.
If you’re trying to do more with less this year, Gossamer Gear’s new drop might be the only travel upgrade you need.
The Travel Collection is available now at Gossamer Gear.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
