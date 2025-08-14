Anker might be dropping a new slim power bank – here's what we know so far
Anker appears to be working on a slimmer 10K power bank with a built-in USB-C cable, possibly called the Zolo Power Bank (model A110D).
It’s listed on Verizon for $29.99 (around £25) and may come in both black and white. Release details outside the US are still unknown.
Anker has been on a roll lately with some seriously impressive power banks, with its Laptop Power Bank 25,000mAh recently scoring a perfect five stars in our full review. However since then, the brand seems to be leaning towards smaller, more compact designs, and the latest rumour fits that trend perfectly.
After popping up at a US retailer, it looks like Anker is working on a new slimmer 10K power bank with a built-in USB-C cable, possibly called the Anker Zolo Power Bank.
Details on a release date or pricing outside the US are still under wraps, though it’s listed on Verizon’s online store for $29.99 – around £25. According to a report from AnkerInsider, it could come in both black and white.
Specs-wise, the Anker Zolo 22.5W Power Bank has an integrated USB-C cable, along with USB-C and USB-A ports. It can output up to 22.5W via USB-C, or a combined 15W when charging multiple devices. The 10,000 mAh (37 Wh) battery recharges in around three hours using a 20W input, and a digital display shows the remaining battery.
As the name suggests, it’s a slimmer, pocket-friendly power bank, measuring roughly 140 x 72 x 15 mm and weighing 229g – similar in size to Anker’s recent Nano power bank.
