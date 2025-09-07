FREITAG’s tiniest backpack yet shows less can be more

FREITAG has always been about creating something lasting and practical out of what others throw away.

For over 30 years, the Swiss brand has transformed used truck tarpaulins into a range of products, including oversized tote bags and cycling backpacks that combine durability with circular design.

Its latest launch, the F44 WALTER, takes that ethos and compresses it into the tiniest tarp backpack FREITAG has ever made.

At first glance, WALTER looks like a scaled-down version of FREITAG’s familiar designs: boxy, functional, and unmistakably tarp.

However, don’t underestimate it, as this compact bag is designed to hold exactly what you need, and nothing more.

It comfortably fits a mini tablet, a water bottle, or a handful of personal items.

Carriers can sling it across the body, wear it on the shoulder, or just grab it by its handle.

(Image credit: FREITAG)

In true FREITAG style, each backpack is cut from a different piece of recycled tarp, so the colours, marks, and patina vary with every unit.

It’s a reminder of the product’s second life and the circular thinking that underpins the brand.

FREITAG has even had a bit of fun with WALTER’s diminutive dimensions.

The launch campaign was staged at the Swissminiatur Museum, which features miniature replicas of Switzerland’s most famous landmarks.

There, WALTER looked right at home alongside the scaled-down scenery.

Keeping it round

Beyond the playful angle, WALTER reinforces FREITAG’s focus on longevity.

The brand offers both repair and exchange services to extend the life of its bags, encouraging owners to keep their backpacks on the road for as long as possible.

Small, sturdy, and sustainably minded, WALTER shows that a backpack doesn’t have to be big to make an impact.

For fans of FREITAG, or anyone who just wants a compact, unique everyday bag, this little launch might be the perfect fit.

The F44 WALTER is available now at FREITAG for CHF 165.50 (~£153.08/ $207.06/ AU$314.88).