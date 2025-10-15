FREITAG bends the rules again with three fresh silhouettes

FREITAG thrives on defying expectations, turning used tarps into high-style everyday gear, and always bending the rules of silhouette, utility and identity.

Its new crossbody collection does exactly that, with the F272 EDDIE, F274 RUBY and F275 TILDA fusing utility with individuality in ways only FREITAG can deliver.

Each bag is a one-off, fashioned from used truck tarps and recycled materials, yet designed to slot seamlessly into everyday life, whether that means bike commuting, workdays or nights out.

A lineage of innovation

A month ago, the brand introduced its tiniest backpack, the F44 WALTER, setting a tone that innovation can come in micro form.

The new crossbody set flips that idea outward, coming in hot and heavy with big ambition, but still deeply rooted in the company’s material DNA.

While WALTER challenged the notion that utility demands bulk, EDDIE, RUBY and TILDA challenge silhouette norms.

They bend conventional expectations: a crossbody can expand, collapse, carry sideways, carry tall; it can be part handbag, part commuter bag, part streetwear piece.

Three personalities, one rebellious spirit

The F272 EDDIE is horizontal in format yet smart in layout, and it hides secrets: dual compartments, a snap-shut pocket beneath the handle and just enough room for essentials.

The F274 RUBY is the shapeshifter of the group, with its fold-flat design that lets you carry it low-key as a handbag or loud as a sling crossbody bag.

The F275 TILDA is a full-tilt expression. Laptop-friendly, voluminous, and strikingly versatile, it morphs between sleek and bold, collapsing or expanding depending on your day.

(Image credit: Oliver Nanzig)

By transforming battered truck tarps into bold new forms, FREITAG once again proves that imperfection is not just acceptable – it’s desirable.

“With every crossbody bag, you’re carrying a piece of the road, a fragment of a story,” says Giulia Chéhab, Holistic Designer at FREITAG.

The new FREITAG crossbody bags are available now at FREITAG, priced between CHF 120–220 / €120–220 / £110–200 / $150–280 (all excl. tax and duties).