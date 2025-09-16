Did The North Face just make its prettiest duffel yet with Cecilie Bahnsen?

The North Face has done it again, this time by bringing back one of its most unexpected and stylish collaborations to date.

Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen first joined forces with the outdoor giant last year, fusing hyper-functional silhouettes with her trademark romantic touches.

The new collection follows another collection from The North Face, transforming the brand's ultra-running gear into floral masterpieces.

Now the collab returns with a tighter, even more covetable capsule featuring the Audrey Base Camp Duffel and Maria Base Camp Clutch in a brand-new taupe green exclusive.

Match made in heaven

Cecilie Bahnsen is a Copenhagen-based designer celebrated for her romantic, sculptural silhouettes that blur the line between couture and ready-to-wear.

Known for voluminous shapes, delicate embroidery and custom fabrics, Bahnsen’s work brings a sense of softness and craftsmanship to functional design, making her collaboration with The North Face an unexpectedly natural fit.

The two-piece collection features quilted panels, floral embroidery and sculptural detailing to soften the duffel’s go-anywhere DNA.

The same treatment extends to the Maria Clutch (below), which transforms a utilitarian hold-all into an almost sculptural accessory.

Both items remain true to TNF’s hardwearing credentials, utilising water-resistant fabrics and reinforced construction while incorporating Bahnsen’s feminine aesthetic.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The collab comes in an exclusive taupe green that feels both earthy and ethereal.

It’s a shade that looks just as at home at Copenhagen Fashion Week as it does perched on a mountain trail.

The Audrey Base Camp Duffel is live now on The North Face’s UK website, while the Maria Clutch and additional pieces are available through Cecilie Bahnsen’s site and select partners, including K11 Art Mall.

Pricing matches TNF’s premium accessory line, putting these in the “collectable collab” category rather than everyday outdoor kit.

Limited stock means this drop won’t last long, and given the hype surrounding the first release, expect sizes to sell out quickly.