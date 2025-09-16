Did The North Face just make its prettiest duffel yet with Cecilie Bahnsen?
A cult collab returns with delicate details, tough construction and an exclusive new colour
The North Face has done it again, this time by bringing back one of its most unexpected and stylish collaborations to date.
Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen first joined forces with the outdoor giant last year, fusing hyper-functional silhouettes with her trademark romantic touches.
The new collection follows another collection from The North Face, transforming the brand's ultra-running gear into floral masterpieces.
Now the collab returns with a tighter, even more covetable capsule featuring the Audrey Base Camp Duffel and Maria Base Camp Clutch in a brand-new taupe green exclusive.
Match made in heaven
Cecilie Bahnsen is a Copenhagen-based designer celebrated for her romantic, sculptural silhouettes that blur the line between couture and ready-to-wear.
Known for voluminous shapes, delicate embroidery and custom fabrics, Bahnsen’s work brings a sense of softness and craftsmanship to functional design, making her collaboration with The North Face an unexpectedly natural fit.
The two-piece collection features quilted panels, floral embroidery and sculptural detailing to soften the duffel’s go-anywhere DNA.
The same treatment extends to the Maria Clutch (below), which transforms a utilitarian hold-all into an almost sculptural accessory.
Both items remain true to TNF’s hardwearing credentials, utilising water-resistant fabrics and reinforced construction while incorporating Bahnsen’s feminine aesthetic.
The collab comes in an exclusive taupe green that feels both earthy and ethereal.
It’s a shade that looks just as at home at Copenhagen Fashion Week as it does perched on a mountain trail.
The Audrey Base Camp Duffel is live now on The North Face’s UK website, while the Maria Clutch and additional pieces are available through Cecilie Bahnsen’s site and select partners, including K11 Art Mall.
Pricing matches TNF’s premium accessory line, putting these in the “collectable collab” category rather than everyday outdoor kit.
Limited stock means this drop won’t last long, and given the hype surrounding the first release, expect sizes to sell out quickly.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
