Is this the most stylish ultra gear The North Face has ever made?

The North Face has just launched what might be its most eye-catching trail running kit to date.

(Bar the beautiful TNF x Elvira Collection, which was stunning on its own terms.)

The new Flora Alpin kit is the latest in the brand’s elite Summit Series line, a floral-patterned, technically-advanced range designed to celebrate nature while helping runners survive its extremes.

The Summit Series is the brand's pinnacle performance collection, designed for serious athletes tackling the world’s most demanding environments, from high-alpine expeditions to ultra-distance trail running.

Taking cues from the hardy beauty of high-alpine flowers, the Flora Alpina collection is as much about style as it is about performance.

The high-performance, athlete-validated pieces are built for endurance, agility, and adaptability across mountain trails and ultra-marathon courses.

From the Alps to the UTMB

At the centre of the collection is the new Summit VECTIV Pro 3, a carbon-plated trail running shoe engineered for long-distance domination.

Featuring a dual-stacked carbon-fibre plate and nitrogen-infused DREAM foam, this third-gen VECTIV system blends speed and cushion for better propulsion and comfort.

To pair with that, The North Face has introduced the Summit Superior FUTURELIGHT Jacket, an ultralight waterproof jacket, weighing just 220g.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: The North Face) (Image credit: The North Face) (Image credit: The North Face)

It’s seam-sealed and fully breathable with 360° reflectivity, ideal for pushing through high-altitude storms or navigating low-light descents after dark.

Probably the prettiest part of the collection, the Summit Run Vest 10L is a race vest tailored for long-haul trail missions.

With room for hydration flasks, nutrition, layers and even poles, it balances bounce-reducing fit with featherlight fabrics and plenty of floral flair.

This drop is equal parts function and fashion, and one of the boldest examples yet of performance gear that doesn’t shy away from style.

It’s available now from The North Face and select retail partners.