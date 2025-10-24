I didn’t see this Icelandic running collab coming – but it’s 2025’s coolest winter collection

When a 99-year-old Icelandic outerwear brand joins forces with a Californian eyewear label built on mindfulness and movement, you get more than just good looks.

The new 66°North x District Vision collection redefines what cold-weather running looks like, bringing together performance materials, technical detailing, and sleek, city-ready styling.

Built for Arctic extremes but equally suited to urban training, it’s what both brands are calling an “Arctic-grade exploration kit.”

(Image credit: 66°North)

The headline act is the Eiichi Explorer Ti 66N sunglasses, a titanium-framed powerhouse developed to mark District Vision’s 10th anniversary.

Featuring aerospace-grade temples, TR90 nylon glare hoods, and shatterproof photochromic lenses, they adapt effortlessly to changing light, ideal for those long winter miles that start in gloom and end in golden hour.

Designed for alpine use but equally at home in Reykjavik or Los Angeles, they’re the definition of “built different.”

Running gear made for more than running

Eyewear aside, the collaboration introduces the Reykjavik Running Series, a trio of pieces made from 100% recycled Italian 4-way stretch fabric.

The Reykjavik Running Balaclava Top features contrast stitching that mirrors Iceland’s volcanic landscapes, while the Running Tights bring breathable warmth with functional cargo pockets and reflective detailing.

(Image credit: 66°North)

Completing the set, the Running Shorts offer a minimalist fit and subtle branding that hints, rather than shouts, performance.

Each piece strikes the perfect balance between function and restraint, built for movement but designed with an architect’s eye for proportion and finish.

Heritage warmth, reimagined

Taking cues from its mountaineering roots, 66°North also revisits one of its most iconic pieces: the Tindur Down Jacket, originally inspired by a custom suit worn during the first Icelandic ascent of Everest’s north face.

The new iteration features an 800 fill-power goose down, Gore-Tex Labs Windstopper face fabric, and even a microfibre-lined eyewear pouch, a clever nod to its new Californian partner.

For those who like their gear as versatile as it is functional, the Tindur Down Hat blends retro styling with practical design, featuring a built-in eyewear storage system across the front panel.

This collection is a seamless fusion of District Vision’s mindful performance and 66°North’s century-long obsession with survival design.

The 66°North x District Vision collection is available now at 66°North, with prices starting at £75/ $90/ €85 (~AU$138.41) for the Tindur Down Hat and topping out at £820/ $1,090/ €950 (~AU$1,676.29) for the Tindur Down Jacket.