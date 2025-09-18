Think you can’t enjoy running in the rain? Decathlon’s new range proves otherwise

As the days grow shorter and the weather turns colder, Decathlon is stepping up to ensure runners can keep their routines on track this autumn and winter.

The retailer's new seasonal lineup combines performance gear, fresh colourways, and – as expected – affordable pricing to take the sting out of running through rain, wind and frost.

Leading the charge is the Kiprun KD900X LD+, now available in eye-catching new shades, like lagoon green/delicate green.

With a carbon plate for added propulsion and cushioning, the running shoe is built for high-mileage training while staying lightweight and responsive.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

It’s joined by the KD900.2 and KD900X.2 models, each dropping in new seasonal colourways, making Decathlon’s carbon-plated range more appealing than ever for winter runners.

Outerwear is equally well covered. The Kiprun Run 500 Waterproof Jacket (waterproof to 10,000 Schmerbers) promises full protection from the elements while maintaining breathability, so you won’t feel bogged down on long, wet runs.

The men’s Windproof Running & Trail Jacket is a more lightweight option, while the Women’s Run Wind 500 Sleeveless Jacket delivers extra coverage without restricting movement.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Building warmth without the bulk

Layering plays a key role in winter training, and Decathlon has built the range around versatile long-sleeved tees and merino wool tops.

The Kiprun Run 900 Merino Long-Sleeved T-Shirt adds warmth with natural temperature regulation, while the seamless Run 500 Tee provides comfort and flexibility.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

For those who want extra support, the Kiprun Run 900 RHEON tights use muscle-support technology to give runners a performance edge.

(You can read more about RHEON here: Has running technology gone too far?)

Accessories complete the package, including Warm+ Running Headband and Hat for frosty mornings to lightweight sleeveless layers.

Decathlon’s AW collection is available now online and in-store, offering practical performance upgrades without breaking the bank. Prices from £29.99 (~$40.92/ AU$61.55).