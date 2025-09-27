Ciele’s reflective capsule is made for the nights you don’t want to skip

Running season doesn’t stop when the clocks go back, but darker evenings and mornings do make visibility a real concern.

That’s the problem Canadian running brand Ciele is tackling with its new Nite Rite capsule, a six-piece collection engineered for comfort, performance, and low-light safety.

The range takes Ciele’s minimalist street-ready look and layers in ultra-bright reflective panels, zippers, and overlays, helping runners stand out against traffic on city streets or winding trails.

With running club participation at an all-time high, Ciele's latest collection can turn every early morning or late evening run into a safer, smarter experience without resorting to clunky hi-viz add-ons.

When the night becomes the track

The capsule includes updated versions of Ciele favourites, such as the GOCap and FSTCapSC, now fitted with enhanced reflective panels.

On the apparel side, the DLYLongsleeve adds reflective hits across the back and sides, the VLVHalfzip features a bold reflective zipper, and the DLYShort is finished with water-repellent fabric and reflective detailing.

As with Ciele’s other recent drops, performance and sustainability sit side by side.

(Image credit: Ciele)

The brand claims that each piece uses technical fabrics for breathability and durability, alongside recycled fibres for a lower impact.

The result is a collection that feels as at home in the city as it does on the trail, with safety built in.

The Nite Rite capsule is now available at Ciele, with prices starting at $65.

The collection isn't listed on Ciele's European website yet.

It's also not available in Australia, although that's understandable, as it's springtime Down Under. The current highlight on the website is the Summer Nights Collection.