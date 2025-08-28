Strava’s data shows a big shift in running shoe loyalty – and it’s not good news for Nike

The latest Strava Mid-Year Trend Report just dropped, and it includes a major shakeup: ASICS is now the most-logged running shoe brand on the platform globally and in the UK.

That puts it ahead of Nike, which previously dominated Strava’s distance breakdowns, and newcomer-friendly Hoka, which rounds out the top three.

The data comes from millions of logged activities across 50+ sports and paints a revealing picture of how athletes are pacing toward their 2025 goals.

With five months to go, 41% of Strava subscribers are already on target, and runners are putting in the work.

So far this year, they’ve reached an average of 51% of their distance targets, just behind cyclists at 53%.

ASICS’ lead suggests performance-focused runners are doubling down on gear that helps them go the distance.

In the U.S., Brooks holds the top spot, while Brazil’s most popular brand remains Olympikus, continuing a three-year run of local dominance.

The rise of run clubs and Gen Z's obsession with tracking

Beyond shoes, the report highlights a surge in social fitness.

In the UK, the number of new run clubs has tripled year-over-year, with global standouts like Mafia Moves (London), Running Punks (Wales), and BTND (Birmingham) driving the trend.

Gen Z is leading the charge: 55% say community is the biggest reason they join a club.

Clubs aren’t just for kudos, although group activities do get twice as many, they’re also key for consistency.

Strava found runners are most likely to log miles at 9am on Saturdays and 6pm on Tuesdays, making them peak hours for group runs.

Segment competition is still fierce on Strava, but Boomers are crushing it: 85% of UK Boomers hit a segment PR this year, compared to just 74% of Gen Z. Globally, the gap is even wider.

Meanwhile, a staggering 42% of runners have achieved a personal best at the 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon so far in 2025.

There’s room to grow, though, with only 32% of those who ran a 10K this year clocked a PB.

Strava also points to rising step count awareness. The average walk on the app logs 4,000 steps, and runs clock in around 6,300. With 7,000 daily steps now recognised as a meaningful health target, there's still motivation to move more.

And speaking of moving, younger athletes are flocking to Apple Watch for activity uploads, far outpacing older users, a trend that shows no signs of slowing.

The final push toward Year in Sport glory

Strava’s data suggests athletes are primed for a strong second half of the year.

For those eyeing popular distance goals, it’ll take just a slight monthly bump: cyclists chasing 5,000km only need to ride 67km more each month, and runners aiming for 1,000km are just 17.4km behind pace.

With year-end stats set to drop in December, Strava users still have time to chase those final PBs, join a new club, and maybe even swap their shoes – ASICS might be on top for now, but runners are nothing if not competitive.