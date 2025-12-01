ASICS just made its softest daily trainer even softer – but that’s not the real surprise

ASICS has launched the GEL-Nimbus 28, and the big story isn’t just comfort.

The brand has stripped more than 20 grams from its flagship neutral running trainer while making it more cushioned and more modern-looking, a rare combination in max-stack shoes.

The update aims to give runners “a more comfortable experience that helps move body and mind,” according to Product Manager Paul Lang, who describes the brief as “simple yet ambitious” in the product materials.

Whispers from the cushioning cloud

The Nimbus franchise has always traded on plushness, and this year’s model leans in hard.

The FF BLAST PLUS midsole returns from the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 27 with an even softer feel, while PureGEL technology sits under the heel to deliver smoother shock absorption during landing.

The shoe also keeps its signature high stack height (up to 43.5 mm in men’s sizes), reinforcing its place in the “cloudlike comfort” category.

(Image credit: ASICS)

A major change is the switch to an engineered knit upper, replacing last year’s jacquard mesh.

ASICS says the knit enhances breathability and creates a more premium, seamless fit, supported by a knit tongue designed to make the shoe easier to slip on.

The heel has been redesigned with a sleeker geometry and lighter components, helping reduce overall weight without compromising stability.

The outsole also gets an overhaul, with Hybrid ASICSGRIP updated for better traction across mixed surfaces and improved durability in high-wear areas.

(Image credit: ASICS)

It’s part of a trio of revisions, including the outsole, upper and heel, that underpin the model’s weight drop while still retaining daily-trainer reliability.

ASICS reports a 36% lower carbon footprint than the industry average for running shoes, with the Nimbus 28 coming in at 9.3 kg CO2e per pair, based on its internal methodology.

The Nimbus 28 looks like ASICS doubling down on comfort but finally shaking off some bulk, and if the promised lighter, smoother ride holds true, this could be one of the standout cushioned trainers of 2026.

The shoes will be available to buy directly from ASICS UK and ASICS US for £180 / €200 / $170 (~AU$259).