Google's ingenious Android-iPhone AirDrop solution hits a snag

Quick Summary Google announced earlier this week that Quick Share would support Apple AirDrop for Pixel 10 users. That update went live, but some users have since reported a bug when opening the Quick Share menu.

Earlier this week, we reported some big news when it came to transferring files between Apple and Android devices.

Google announced its Quick Share was going to play nice with Apple’s AirDrop, allowing users of either devices to move photos, videos and other files to the other without having to use a workaround, like uploading to a Google Drive folder or something similar.

That update recently went live for Pixel 10 users, but it’s not been smooth sailing for everyone, it seems.

How to fix the Quick Share Wi-Fi bug

According to a report on Android Authority, Pixel 10 users that have installed the extension update have seen their devices lose Wi-Fi connection when they open the Quick Share menu. The bug was spotted by PinuikaWeb and there have been several posts to the Pixel Phone Help forum. Google's Issue Tracker has also commented on the issue.

It doesn’t seem to affect all Pixel 10 devices, and Android Authority said it hasn’t had any issues with its unit, but if you have installed the update and you are having Wi-Fi issues, then the update could be culprit.

At the moment, Google hasn’t responded to Android Authority on whether a fix will be coming but if you uninstall the Quick Share extension, that seems to stop your device from disconnecting from Wi-Fi.

It is of course, not a long term solution for those that were thrilled about the idea of being able to share files with their iPhone buddies more easily, but at least it means you can get back on Wi-Fi if you have found that to be a problem.

We hope Google does find a fix if it is wider spread. This really was one piece of news this week we were thrilled about.

We'll update this article if we hear anymore about a fix for those affected. If you aren’t and you’ve been happily sharing files with no issues, then we hope it stays like that for you too.