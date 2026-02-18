Samsung Galaxy S26 might skip camera hardware upgrades – but it's all about the AI, it says

Samsung's big tease for its next-gen flagship phones continues

Chris Hall's avatar
By
published
in News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak
(Image credit: Evan Blass)
Samsung continues to tease its new flagship Galaxy S26 phone series, this time focusing on the camera.

It promises a brighter camera, but leans into the AI editing options that will enhance the experience.

Samsung is in full hype mode ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S26 devices on 25 February. With just a week to go, it is teasing how the camera experience will move forward.

Samsung's overriding message about the Galaxy S26 seems to be that this isn't a smartphone, it's an AI phone. It's a slightly risky strategy as it continues to push AI features above and beyond everyday smartphone experiences.

In the latest tease, Samsung tells us to prepare for "the brightest Galaxy camera system ever", which might hint at the rumoured move to an f/1.4 aperture on the main cam. Equally, "bright" might refer to intelligence, so perhaps there's a little bit of double meaning there.

Samsung promises "a seamless experience and a more fluid creative process". Some of the elements that it suggests sound familiar, like "turning a photo from day to night in seconds", "restoring missing parts of objects in images", and "eamlessly merging multiple photos into one cohesive image".

While these are highlighted, they are all features that Google Photos has offered for a number of years, so at first glance, it doesn't sound too revolutionary.

We're told that "mobile cameras are moving beyond capture", a nod to AI generation, on which the jury is still out. Samsung rightfully points out that in fairly recent history, you'd have to use something like Photoshop on a laptop to make changes, but editing and image manipulation is now much easier thanks to AI.

Samsung also points to multimodal input, which is where you can draw or use text to add to or adapt images. This is clever, merging pictures you've taken with a little AI flair.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 family is expected to consist of the S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra, with minor tweaks to the design, new hardware – with both Snapdragon and Exynos models expected – and a couple of new features, like Privacy Display.

But it feels like Samsung's focus is going to be on enhancing the software experience with more AI features. Those hoping for larger battery capacities might be disappointed, but faster charging speeds are promised.

All the details will be revealed during Galaxy Unpacked on 25 February and T3 will be there to report back live.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall
Freelance contributor

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.

