Google Home just got a long-awaited upgrade – and it’s good news for smart button users
Google Home finally supports your smart buttons
QUICK SUMMARY
Google Home’s latest app update has added support to smart buttons. They can now be used in automations so more of your smart home devices can communicate with each other.
The Google Home v4.8 app update has also improved camera playback so you get less ‘video not available’ errors than before.
Another day, another Google Home story – although this time, it’s something positive! Google Home’s new app update has finally added support for smart buttons, something users have been asking for for some time.
Despite smart buttons gaining popularity over the years due to Matter, they didn’t work with Google Home, much to many smart button users dismay. The latest v4.8 version of the Google Home app has changed that, and smart buttons can now be used in automations.
In the Google Home app, users can now set up automations for their smart buttons. Rather than using the app to trigger them, this update means you can start routines by simply tapping, double tapping or pressing the physical buttons.
There are now more automation options than before due to this update, so more of your smart home devices can communicate with each other, and react to real-time scenarios more efficiently. Some of these automations include setting smart lights to change colour when your humidity sensors recognise humidity changes.
Another change that has come with the new v4.8 app update is for security cameras. For those who use the Google Home app to check your camera feeds, you may have received error messages when trying to play back videos. This tends to happen when users try to view the video through a notification or when clicking on an event.
But according to Google, the app update has made its camera playback more reliable which should minimise the amount of ‘Video Not Available’ messages that pop up. This is definitely a welcome update, and one that’ll make checking your video feeds much quicker and easier.
These Google Home v4.8 app updates are currently rolling out, so you should expect to see them soon if you haven’t already got them. Overall, it’s nice to finally have some good news about the Google Home app!
