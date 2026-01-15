"97% percent of devices can support Alexa Plus": Amazon confirms you won't need to replace your Echo or Fire TV Stick anytime soon
Amazon's AI-powered, next-gen Alexa will work on the vast majority of existing devices, says company exec
Quick Summary
Amazon's Daniel Rausch has delivered great news for owners of existing Echo and Fire TV products – they should be compatible with Alexa+ when it finally rolls out globally.
Speaking in an interview, he said that "97% of devices" will support the AI assistant.
It's fair to say that the rollout of Alexa+ hasn't gone as smoothly as Amazon would initially have hoped. However, there's some great news for device owners that are patiently waiting – it will more than likely work on your existing products.
Speaking to TechCrunch during CES, Amazon's vice president of Alexa and Echo explained that the new, AI-powered assistant will work on the vast majority of devices already in homes.
"97% of devices we ever shipped can support Alexa+," said Daniel Rausch – which is a mammoth amount of products it could potentially end up on. Amazon is claimed to have shipped more than 600 million Echo and Fire TV products since it started making its own hardware more than a decade ago.
This hopefully reduces some of the confusion surrounding Alexa+. Amazon has recently started to tag certain devices as being ready for the service, but has rarely discussed legacy products. It has lead some into thinking only new Echo and Fire TV models will be compatible.
That's not the case though, it seems. And once Alexa+ starts to roll out wider and to additional regions (it's limited to the US at present), it could serve a much bigger user base than originally thought.
Where are we at with Alexa Plus right now?
Of course, that all depends on the assistant being made available outside the States.
Although Amazon claims that "10s of millions" now have access, that's only through an opt-in program that's restricted to American users. It has also been beset with issues over the last year, with some critics saying it gets basic requests wrong.
However, this slow rollout should be of benefit to future users. Amazon will be learning from issues that have arisen and the wider community should get a better version when it eventually does arrive.
And considering it'll be free for all Amazon Prime members ($19.99 / around £14.99 per month for everyone else), it will be easy and cheap enough to try out.
Rik is T3's news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you'll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he's always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
