Amazon Alexa+ official – the all-new, smarter version of Alexa you'll be using soon
Alexa+ is AI-powered and coming to an Amazon device near you soon
Quick Summary
Alexa+ is Amazon's all-singing, all-dancing new assistant.
AI-powered and considerably smarter, the new version has a more conversational way of interacting with you and the whole family.
Amazon has lifted the lid on its next-gen assistant, which it calls "Alexa+".
Announced during its latest devices and services event being held in New York today, the new version of Alexa is more conversational, smarter and allows for much greater personalisation.
It better understands each user, including understanding of personal movie tastes, dietary requirements, allergies and even weekly traditions. Basically, it can remember anything you want it to for a customised experience.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the new, AI-powered Alexa+ and the currently available assistant is that it can have more flowing, contextual conversations. For example, after the first time you don't need to say "Alexa" or another wake word again, you can just carry on speaking naturally to your supported device.
Alexa+ can also help with tasks and requirements, such as keeping entries in your diary or planner and reminding you ahead of time, or helping you arrange a holiday or travel.
You can also create routines just by telling Alexa+ what you want to do – you currently have to go to the Alexa app on your mobile device and set everything manually.
The new Alexa can also help control your multiroom entertainment, such as stream music to certain supported speakers around the home. Just say something like, "play music everywhere, but don't wake the baby", and tracks will be restricted to rooms far away from the nursery, say.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
And you can ask it questions about movies on Prime Video and the assistant will jump to a specific scene on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.
There are plenty of other interactions available too, which will become apparent once we've had a play with the new version ourselves.
Amazon will release Alexa+ in the US first, with roll out expected in the next "few weeks". And surprisingly, it'll be completely free to Amazon Prime members, otherwise you'll pay $19.99 per month.
Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 for a whole year. It's £8.99 per month in the UK, £95 for a year's subscription.
The new Alexa+ will be available on Echo Show devices initially – including the current Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
