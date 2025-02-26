Amazon Alexa+ official – the all-new, smarter version of Alexa you'll be using soon

Quick Summary Alexa+ is Amazon's all-singing, all-dancing new assistant. AI-powered and considerably smarter, the new version has a more conversational way of interacting with you and the whole family.

Amazon has lifted the lid on its next-gen assistant, which it calls "Alexa+".

Announced during its latest devices and services event being held in New York today, the new version of Alexa is more conversational, smarter and allows for much greater personalisation.

It better understands each user, including understanding of personal movie tastes, dietary requirements, allergies and even weekly traditions. Basically, it can remember anything you want it to for a customised experience.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the new, AI-powered Alexa+ and the currently available assistant is that it can have more flowing, contextual conversations. For example, after the first time you don't need to say "Alexa" or another wake word again, you can just carry on speaking naturally to your supported device.

Alexa+ can also help with tasks and requirements, such as keeping entries in your diary or planner and reminding you ahead of time, or helping you arrange a holiday or travel.

You can also create routines just by telling Alexa+ what you want to do – you currently have to go to the Alexa app on your mobile device and set everything manually.

The new Alexa can also help control your multiroom entertainment, such as stream music to certain supported speakers around the home. Just say something like, "play music everywhere, but don't wake the baby", and tracks will be restricted to rooms far away from the nursery, say.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And you can ask it questions about movies on Prime Video and the assistant will jump to a specific scene on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.

There are plenty of other interactions available too, which will become apparent once we've had a play with the new version ourselves.

Amazon will release Alexa+ in the US first, with roll out expected in the next "few weeks". And surprisingly, it'll be completely free to Amazon Prime members, otherwise you'll pay $19.99 per month.

Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 for a whole year. It's £8.99 per month in the UK, £95 for a year's subscription.

The new Alexa+ will be available on Echo Show devices initially – including the current Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21.