New features come to Fire TV – and they won't cost you a penny

Quick Summary Amazon has pushed an update for its Mini-LED TVs. The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series sets can now show animated interactive art, and have a new Dual Audio feature that's particularly useful for those with hearing loss.

If you're the proud owner of an Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, or plan to buy one soon, you'll be pleased to hear that a new update introduces a couple of interesting features.

First teased when Amazon refreshed its flagship TV lineup in November last year, Interactive Art is now part of the Fire TV's Ambient Experience and will respond to movement in front of the set.

When activated by the TV's high-fidelity radar, the mode will display one of 10 animated scenes on the screen. These include fluttering butterflies, swimming koi carp, and colourful tiles.

You will need to turn on the option, which can be found inside the Ambient Experience menu, although you can use your voice to do so, using Alexa.

The new feature joins the existing 2,000+ images that can be displayed on your screen when the TV's not in use.

Dual Audio for the hard of hearing

The other main feature to arrive with the update is Dual Audio. This is especially useful for those with hearing loss, as it enables users to pair their hearing aids to the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED to access a direct audio stream.

This can be done with the normal TV speakers working in tandem, so other family members can watch the same programming as per usual.

The new mode can be activated through the Accessibility settings.

What is the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series?

Amazon launched its Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series models at the tail end of last year. The range comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch screen sizes and each set features a Mini-LED panel for greater contrast and deeper black levels.

They also each come with 144Hz refresh rates for modern gaming use, plus Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ Adaptive technology support which can adapt the HDR playback effect dependent on the ambient lighting in your room.

Dolby Atmos audio is also supported.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series models usually start at £849.99 / $999.99 but are currently available with big discounts in both the UK and US.