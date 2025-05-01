New features come to Fire TV – and they won't cost you a penny
Amazon's TVs get an update that adds two neat, new features
Quick Summary
Amazon has pushed an update for its Mini-LED TVs.
The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series sets can now show animated interactive art, and have a new Dual Audio feature that's particularly useful for those with hearing loss.
If you're the proud owner of an Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, or plan to buy one soon, you'll be pleased to hear that a new update introduces a couple of interesting features.
First teased when Amazon refreshed its flagship TV lineup in November last year, Interactive Art is now part of the Fire TV's Ambient Experience and will respond to movement in front of the set.
When activated by the TV's high-fidelity radar, the mode will display one of 10 animated scenes on the screen. These include fluttering butterflies, swimming koi carp, and colourful tiles.
You will need to turn on the option, which can be found inside the Ambient Experience menu, although you can use your voice to do so, using Alexa.
The new feature joins the existing 2,000+ images that can be displayed on your screen when the TV's not in use.
Dual Audio for the hard of hearing
The other main feature to arrive with the update is Dual Audio. This is especially useful for those with hearing loss, as it enables users to pair their hearing aids to the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED to access a direct audio stream.
This can be done with the normal TV speakers working in tandem, so other family members can watch the same programming as per usual.
The new mode can be activated through the Accessibility settings.
What is the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series?
Amazon launched its Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series models at the tail end of last year. The range comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch screen sizes and each set features a Mini-LED panel for greater contrast and deeper black levels.
They also each come with 144Hz refresh rates for modern gaming use, plus Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ Adaptive technology support which can adapt the HDR playback effect dependent on the ambient lighting in your room.
Dolby Atmos audio is also supported.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series models usually start at £849.99 / $999.99 but are currently available with big discounts in both the UK and US.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
