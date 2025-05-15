Apple TV 4K just got a free update to improve Dolby Atmos playback

Quick Summary A new update for the Apple TV 4K streaming box could solve a long-standing audio sync issue for some. There's a new feature in the settings to calibrate Dolby Atmos audio when played through wireless speakers and headphones.

There have been regular rumours on a new Apple TV 4K model for the last couple of years – after all, the current flagship box was released in 2022. But while we wait for Apple to announce a replacement for its best streaming device, the company has not been shy in pushing new features to existing versions.

The latest comes with tvOS 18.5, which is available for the current Apple TV 4K now.

It's not jam-packed with new bells and whistles (that might have to wait for tv)S 19 – expected to be announced during WWDC next month), but it does add one thing that home cinema enthusiasts will especially appreciate.

Along with the traditional performance and stability improvements, tvOS 18.5 includes a new Dolby Atmos feature.

What can my Apple TV 4K box do now?

The Apple TV 4K has included a Wireless Audio Sync feature for a fair while – it can be found in Settings > Video and Audio > Wireless Audio Sync. It allows you to use an iPhone to ensure your audio output to wireless speakers matches the action on screen.

Now though, it is compatible with Dolby Atmos too.

You can now better calibrate the audio for use on wireless speakers or headphones (such as AirPods Max) that support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos soundtracks. You use your iPhone as an external microphone and run through the same test in settings.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some may never have experienced an audio sync issue in the first place, but this is a really handy tweak for those that have.

Apple's release notes are pretty vague about the new feature, but it could solve a long-standing problem for several owners – such as those using HomePods for TV viewing.