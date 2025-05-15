Apple TV 4K just got a free update to improve Dolby Atmos playback
Apple's tvOS 18.5 update brings with it a neat new feature
Quick Summary
A new update for the Apple TV 4K streaming box could solve a long-standing audio sync issue for some.
There's a new feature in the settings to calibrate Dolby Atmos audio when played through wireless speakers and headphones.
There have been regular rumours on a new Apple TV 4K model for the last couple of years – after all, the current flagship box was released in 2022. But while we wait for Apple to announce a replacement for its best streaming device, the company has not been shy in pushing new features to existing versions.
The latest comes with tvOS 18.5, which is available for the current Apple TV 4K now.
It's not jam-packed with new bells and whistles (that might have to wait for tv)S 19 – expected to be announced during WWDC next month), but it does add one thing that home cinema enthusiasts will especially appreciate.
Along with the traditional performance and stability improvements, tvOS 18.5 includes a new Dolby Atmos feature.
What can my Apple TV 4K box do now?
The Apple TV 4K has included a Wireless Audio Sync feature for a fair while – it can be found in Settings > Video and Audio > Wireless Audio Sync. It allows you to use an iPhone to ensure your audio output to wireless speakers matches the action on screen.
Now though, it is compatible with Dolby Atmos too.
You can now better calibrate the audio for use on wireless speakers or headphones (such as AirPods Max) that support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos soundtracks. You use your iPhone as an external microphone and run through the same test in settings.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Some may never have experienced an audio sync issue in the first place, but this is a really handy tweak for those that have.
Apple's release notes are pretty vague about the new feature, but it could solve a long-standing problem for several owners – such as those using HomePods for TV viewing.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Apple Maps gets a free update with a hidden treat for F1 fans
Get ready for the movie and Monaco
-
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses under threat from an old rival – have two years to prepare for battle
Will they be as stylish though?
-
I tried Apple’s fastest Mac and it blew my mind
How much faster really is the Mac Studio M3 Ultra?
-
I must admit, if the iPhone 17 Air is this thin I'd never stop worrying
Newly leaked images show an iPhone that's so slim I'd be concerned about breaking it
-
Apple's new content curation service is about as Apple as it gets
The new Snapshot section is very pretty, but it's also missing something pretty important
-
Samsung's flagship phones will reportedly maintain one key advantage over iPhone
Apple is said to be struggling to match Samsung in a specific tech area
-
New Apple Vision Pro tipped for early 2026, but might not be what you expect
The second generation Vision Pro may not be the game-changing model you're hoping for
-
If the iPhone 17 Pro adds these 4 new features I'm already sold
Apple needs to make a big swing