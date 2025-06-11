Sonos Ace headphones just got four great free upgrades
Sonos upgrades its premium headphones to make movies, the world, and you sound better
Quick Summary
The Sonos Ace headphones are getting an update that's rolling out now.
It delivers TrueCinema room simulation, better TV Audio Swap, smarter ANC, and improved voice calling.
Sonos is rolling out an update for its Sonos Ace headphones that delivers four genuinely useful improvements.
The update delivers better home cinema features, the long-awaited TrueCinema audio optimisation, improved active noise cancellation, and a clever feature for voice calling.
The rollout started today, and Sonos says it's not just about updating the software, it's about ensuring its products "not only last, but get better over time".
We already rate the Sonos Ace over-ears highly. In our review, we gave them the full five stars and were particularly interested in the TrueCinema and TV Audio Swap features. Those are two of the features that Sonos has focused on here.
Sonos Ace upgrade: key features
TV Audio Swap now enables two people to enjoy the same TV audio in sync with one another, provided of course that they're both using Sonos Ace headphones and a Sonos soundbar.
The TrueCinema feature has also now been delivered. It wasn't implemented at launch, despite being one of the most interesting features.
TrueCinema is much like the TruePlay you get with Sonos speakers. It uses your soundbar to analyse the acoustics of your room and then uses that analysis to tweak the sound in your headphones – so the sound you hear on your Sonos Ace should be the same as you would hear from your Sonos soundbar.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's a fascinating upgrade to the ANC system too. According to Sonos, the ANC "now adapts to your hair, glasses, and hats in real-time using advanced sensors to compensate for sound leaks".
Last but not least, there's high-resolution voice calling and SideTone, which puts a little bit of your voice into the mix when you're chatting with ANC switched on.
The upgrades are rolling out to all Sonos Ace owners now.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
