Sonos planned a crazy new product for iPhone owners, but reportedly scrapped it
Sonos had a plan for an iPhone accessory, but it didn't come to pass
Quick summary
Details about a cancelled Sonos accessory for the iPhone have surfaced.
The ditched device was a speaker that used MagSafe to connect to the back of the phone, in order to boost the sound performance.
Sonos has been in the news a lot recently. While the company has been updating its soundbars with the Arc Ultra and stepped into the high-end headphone category with the Sonos Ace, those achievements have been overshadowed by problems with its app.
It has lead to the company parting ways with much of its management and worse, a considerable amount of its workforce, but a product was also reportedly scrapped along the way.
According to The Verge, Sonos was working on a MagSafe speaker for the iPhone. The details describe a squared device a little like Apple’s MagSafe battery pack but thicker, with the suggestion that it would showcase the clever speaker tech that Sonos acquired with the Mayht Holding acquisition.
That speaker tech changes the way a membrane moves, meaning you can get more powerful speakers into a smaller space. That would fit with the idea of slapping a speaker on the back of an iPhone, to deliver better sound performance than the phone’s own speakers.
It’s not a new idea and we’ve seen similar before, such as the JBL SoundBoost. That was a Moto Mod designed to work with the Moto Z. Motorola designed a thin phone, thinking that users could then add accessories to get the experience they wanted – including a speaker.
The theory stands, but in the case of Apple’s iPhone, MagSafe only offers power, there’s no connection to pass audio through to the speaker, so you’re literally looking at a magnetic speaker with Bluetooth.
The idea, it seems, wasn’t to be, so it was assigned to the R&D bin and never to see the light of day.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Apple’s MagSafe has provided an innovative way to attach a wireless charger to the iPhone and has been used for some accessories, most notably that battery pack I mentioned and a card wallet.
Attempts to bring magnetic charging to Android phones under Qi2 haven’t got off to a strong start, however. The OnePlus 13 launched with a magnetic wireless charger accessory, but requires a special case to use it. Samsung didn’t launch with Qi2 when the Galaxy S25 came out, but it is in the HMD Skyline – and not a lot else.
Perhaps, like that Sonos speaker that never was, magnetic accessories just don’t have the appeal that some might think.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
You can now control your IKEA smart home from your Apple Watch – here's how
Smart home control directly from my wrist? Yes please
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I was wrong about Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi series – but now I see the light
Severance has won me right back over, and it didn't take much
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as next week, claims expert
The rumours suggest a decent overhaul too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25
This interesting cable from Nomad is perfect for Apple fans who travel
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Sonos' streaming box is reportedly beautiful and could replace your Apple TV, except for one thing
Everything about Sonos's new streaming box sounds great... well, nearly everything
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple Invites is the party planning app your iPhone deserves
The new Apple app is designed to help you create custom invitations
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
iPhone SE 4 price could be surprising... in a good way
This might be my favourite iPhone this year
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple could launch something completely new this week
This is an unexpected development
By Sam Cross Published
-
It’s the end of the line for the Sonos Arc
Sonos's superb soundbar has finally been discontinued – but for good reason
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival to get a big boost from a clever Google acquisition
Google is buying HTC's XR division to work on Android XR – the driving force behind Project Moohan
By John McCann Published