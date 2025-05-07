If you want one of IKEA’s Sonos speakers, you’d better move fast – they'll soon be gone forever

Quick Summary IKEA's collaboration with Sonos is ending, and there will be no new products in the foreseeable future. Stores still have stock of existing Symfonisk products for now, but it would be wise to buy before they run out.

IKEA's collaboration with Sonos is coming to an end and there will be no more products made together. So, if you have a hankering for a lamp that's also a Sonos speaker or a Samsung-style picture frame with Sonos audio tech inside you'll need to snap one up very soon.

Sonos has confirmed to The Verge that IKEA's Symfonisk line-up is being phased out globally and there are no plans for future devices: “Over the past eight years, we’ve had the pleasure of working closely with IKEA and are proud of what we’ve achieved,” company spokesperson Erin Pategas explained.

“Although our work together has largely wound down and we won’t be releasing new products as partners, we’ll continue to support every existing Symfonisk product so customers can keep enjoying great sound in their homes for many years to come.”

The good news is that your existing products will continue to get software updates for the foreseeable future.

What's happening with IKEA's Sonos speakers?

It's a real shame to see the end of this collaboration. In some cases, the IKEA speakers were cheaper than Sonos equivalents and the partnership resulted in some great devices. The lamp and picture frame are fun stealth speakers, for example, while the bookshelf speakers were well reviewed.

I suspect that what's happening here is part of Sonos's newly narrowed focus.

After the long-lasting app disaster that overshadowed last year's Sonos Ace launch and kept the firm in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, it has been concentrating on its core audio products.

Sonos has already cancelled its own long-planned streaming video player, and if it's ditching first-party projects then it was probably inevitable that the IKEA collaboration would go too.

I was in my local IKEA a couple of days ago and can attest that there's still plenty of Symfonisk devices in stock, but as it's not going to be replenished it would be wise to go soon if you want to get any of these products for your home.