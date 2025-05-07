If you want one of IKEA’s Sonos speakers, you’d better move fast – they'll soon be gone forever
Sonos and IKEA are splitting, so you'll need to be quick if you want a collab speaker
Quick Summary
IKEA's collaboration with Sonos is ending, and there will be no new products in the foreseeable future.
Stores still have stock of existing Symfonisk products for now, but it would be wise to buy before they run out.
IKEA's collaboration with Sonos is coming to an end and there will be no more products made together. So, if you have a hankering for a lamp that's also a Sonos speaker or a Samsung-style picture frame with Sonos audio tech inside you'll need to snap one up very soon.
Sonos has confirmed to The Verge that IKEA's Symfonisk line-up is being phased out globally and there are no plans for future devices: “Over the past eight years, we’ve had the pleasure of working closely with IKEA and are proud of what we’ve achieved,” company spokesperson Erin Pategas explained.
“Although our work together has largely wound down and we won’t be releasing new products as partners, we’ll continue to support every existing Symfonisk product so customers can keep enjoying great sound in their homes for many years to come.”
The good news is that your existing products will continue to get software updates for the foreseeable future.
What's happening with IKEA's Sonos speakers?
It's a real shame to see the end of this collaboration. In some cases, the IKEA speakers were cheaper than Sonos equivalents and the partnership resulted in some great devices. The lamp and picture frame are fun stealth speakers, for example, while the bookshelf speakers were well reviewed.
I suspect that what's happening here is part of Sonos's newly narrowed focus.
After the long-lasting app disaster that overshadowed last year's Sonos Ace launch and kept the firm in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, it has been concentrating on its core audio products.
Sonos has already cancelled its own long-planned streaming video player, and if it's ditching first-party projects then it was probably inevitable that the IKEA collaboration would go too.
I was in my local IKEA a couple of days ago and can attest that there's still plenty of Symfonisk devices in stock, but as it's not going to be replenished it would be wise to go soon if you want to get any of these products for your home.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
