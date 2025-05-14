Sonos beware, a new Hi-Res rival is coming to steal your smart speaker crown

Quick Summary WiiM has announced three new products for release later in 2025, which includes its first smart speaker with Hi-Res Audio streaming. There's also a new subwoofer and a new version of the WiiM Amp with the WiiM Ultra's display.

Premium audio brand WiiM is targeting Sonos with high-quality, high-end audio streaming devices.

It's announced three new products including its first ever smart speaker, a subwoofer and a brand new version of the WiiM Amp.

Of the three, the WiiM Sound speaker is arguably the most interesting – it may be small but it delivers 100W of power through its 4-inch woofer and dual balanced mode radiator tweeters. It also supports Hi-Res Audio streaming at up to 24-bit/192kHz.

(Image credit: WiiM)

The WiiM Sound speaker has been designed to work solo, in a pair or in a multi-room setup, and you can also use it as a surround or centre channel speaker in a Dolby 5.1 setup. It has built-in room correction, and connectivity is Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 100Mbps Ethernet.

Like the other products in the WiiM range, there's a companion app for adjusting EQ, selecting your preferred streaming service, and choosing which speakers to play music on.

(Image credit: WiiM)

WiiM Sub Pro and WiiM Amp Ultra: key features

In addition to the WiiM Sound there's a WiiM Sub Pro. It's a 250W subwoofer with an 8-inch driver and Class D amplifier, delivering a frequency range of 25Hz to 200Hz.

Like the WiiM Sound, it has automatic room connection and offers a choice of RCA input, Bluetooth and WiFi.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: WiiM)

Finally, the third new arrival is the WiiM Amp Ultra, a 200W per channel amplifier that takes the existing Amp Pro and adds the premium display from the WiiM Ultra.

It has Dolby Digital decoding, HDMI ARC and a subwoofer output. There's also an audiophile-grade DAC inside, amp and op-amp chips, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and automatic room correction.

All three products will be launched at the High End Munich show this week and will go on sale in the third quarter of 2025. Pricing is yet to be announced.