Harman Kardon's new Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers take the fight to Sonos

Harman Kardon Enchant 1100
Harman Kardon's new Enchant series is a multiroom system designed to rival Sonos. It includes two Dolby Atmos soundbars, a stand-alone or surround speaker, and a subwoofer.

Prices range from £199 to £849, and they'll be available from March 2025.

Harman Kardon has been showing off its Sonos-rivalling Enchant series at CES, with the promise of superb surround sound and wireless flexibility.

There are four devices in the series – the flagship Enchant 1100 soundbar and the slightly smaller Enchant 900, the Enchant speaker, and the Enchant Sub.

The Enchant 1100 is made for larger rooms while the 900 is for slightly smaller spaces, and the Enchant Speaker can be a stand-alone portable speaker or part of a setup with the soundbars and Sub.

The soundbars and speakers have Dolby Atmos and multi-beam for immersive audio, and the larger soundbar has DTS:X too. There are 11 drivers in the Enchant 1100 and nine in the Enchant 900, and both have Wi-Fi for cable-free connection to the Enchant Speaker and Enchant Sub.

They both have what Harman Kardon calls PureVoice technology, which is designed to make dialogue clearer.

Harman Kardon Enchant: key features, pricing and availability

The soundbars work with AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, and you can also stream over Bluetooth. The flagship Enchant 1100 is also Roon Ready certified.

The Enchant speaker is designed to be flexible, and can be used as a stand-alone wireless speaker, as half of a stereo pair, or as an integral part of a full surround sound setup.

The Speaker has angled side drivers and upwards-firing drivers to deliver a convincing 3D sound field, and it has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming. The speaker also comes with automatic sound calibration, which analyses the sound of your room and tweaks the speaker output accordingly.

The range will go on sale in March 2025 with recommended prices of £849.99 (about $1,069 / AU$1,700) for the Enchant 1100, £429.99 (about $540 / AU$860) for the Enchant 900, £199.99 (about $251 / AU$400) for the Enchant Speaker, and £349.99 (about $440 / AU$700) for the Enchant Sub.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

