Harman Kardon's new Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers take the fight to Sonos

Quick Summary
Harman Kardon's new Enchant series is a multiroom system designed to rival Sonos. It includes two Dolby Atmos soundbars, a stand-alone or surround speaker, and a subwoofer.
Prices range from £199 to £849, and they'll be available from March 2025.
Harman Kardon has been showing off its Sonos-rivalling Enchant series at CES, with the promise of superb surround sound and wireless flexibility.
There are four devices in the series – the flagship Enchant 1100 soundbar and the slightly smaller Enchant 900, the Enchant speaker, and the Enchant Sub.
The Enchant 1100 is made for larger rooms while the 900 is for slightly smaller spaces, and the Enchant Speaker can be a stand-alone portable speaker or part of a setup with the soundbars and Sub.
The soundbars and speakers have Dolby Atmos and multi-beam for immersive audio, and the larger soundbar has DTS:X too. There are 11 drivers in the Enchant 1100 and nine in the Enchant 900, and both have Wi-Fi for cable-free connection to the Enchant Speaker and Enchant Sub.
They both have what Harman Kardon calls PureVoice technology, which is designed to make dialogue clearer.
Harman Kardon Enchant: key features, pricing and availability
The soundbars work with AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, and you can also stream over Bluetooth. The flagship Enchant 1100 is also Roon Ready certified.
The Enchant speaker is designed to be flexible, and can be used as a stand-alone wireless speaker, as half of a stereo pair, or as an integral part of a full surround sound setup.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Speaker has angled side drivers and upwards-firing drivers to deliver a convincing 3D sound field, and it has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming. The speaker also comes with automatic sound calibration, which analyses the sound of your room and tweaks the speaker output accordingly.
The range will go on sale in March 2025 with recommended prices of £849.99 (about $1,069 / AU$1,700) for the Enchant 1100, £429.99 (about $540 / AU$860) for the Enchant 900, £199.99 (about $251 / AU$400) for the Enchant Speaker, and £349.99 (about $440 / AU$700) for the Enchant Sub.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
This beginner dumbbell workout builds strength, longevity and will boost your overall fitness
If you’re new to training, then a fitness expert says this dumbbell workout is a great place to start
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Watch out! Dreame’s new robot vacuum can climb up the stairs
Dreame gives its latest robot vacuum cleaner robotic arms and legs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Bluetooth turntable doesn't just look amazing, it's great on your wallet too
Gadhouse's "portable party companion" is a suitcase turntable with wireless connectivity and 90s looks
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Massive drones with flexible robotic arms are here – amazing innovation or just plain unsettling?
Wisson Robotics new product explores the fine line between groundbreaking technology and disturbing design
By Matt Kollat Published
-
HP just unveiled my dream gaming laptop – and its most powerful ever
HP's new Omen laptop looks staggering
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The ultimate slim gaming laptop? Acer's new Neo looks like it's out of The Matrix
The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a slimmed-down gaming laptop with some chunky hardware inside
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Razer slims down its Blade 16 laptop with stunning results
Is this the most attractive gaming laptop ever?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Move over LG, Samsung's got wireless TV in 2025 – and I love The Frame Pro
It's not only LG with wireless TVs for 2025, as Samsung gets in on the action
By Mike Lowe Published
-
LG's best 2025 OLED TV makes a huge change – I tested it and was amazed
The LG OLED G5 ditches MLA for multi-layered OLED, with brighter-than-ever results – and I got to test it out at CES 2025
By Mike Lowe Published
-
TCL Playcube is a portable projector with a twist
With Google TV on board, this stylish projector was an unexpected addition
By Mat Gallagher Published