Sonos' streaming box is reportedly beautiful and could replace your Apple TV, except for one thing
Everything about Sonos's new streaming box sounds great... well, nearly everything
Quick Summary
A new leak says that the Sonos TV streaming box will have superb specification and could be a significant rival to the likes of Apple TV.
However, it could cost much more than most other streamers.
We've been reporting on Sonos' rumoured home TV streamer for some time. The first details emerged way back in 2023.
However, it looks like the device could finally release in the early part of 2025, and newly leaked details suggest that it'll be a very attractive option. There's just one big downside.
Let's get the bad news out of the way – it could cost as much as $400. That's roughly £319 before VAT, and about AU$636.
To be fair, the leak says that's the upper price point being considered. It may cost half that, and while that would still make it more expensive than even the Apple TV 4K, the extra bells and whistles might be worth it.
What we know about the Sonos streamer
The Verge reports that while the Sonos TV box looks pretty unassuming on the outside, it has a "beautiful" interface and some really welcome features.
It'll combine content from most of the best streaming services, including Max, Netflix and Disney+, and it'll offer unified search across that content. Sonos Voice Control will be included, and there will be a remote controller too.
So far, so common. But now it gets interesting.
The device reportedly also works as an HDMI switch with passthrough functionality – and it's being developed in part to stop Sonos hardware encountering issues with certain models of TV. By plugging your PS5 or Blu-Ray player directly into the box, Sonos has much more control over the communication with your speakers.
The streamer is said to have Wi-Fi 7 and gigabit Ethernet too.
That will ensure it'll be able to stream wirelessly without lag to Sonos speakers and soundbars, and it will add a much-requested feature too, it's said – you'll be able to set up a full surround system using Sonos speakers for more complex Dolby Atmos setups.
According to The Verge, Sonos is still finalising the speakers this feature will work with.
After a terrible 2024, this device is intended to re-establish Sonos as the go-to brand for home entertainment. That means the box could be the most important product the brand has launched in some time.
It's worth noting though that, according to The Verge, the mood inside Sonos isn't hugely optimistic regarding the new streamer, especially because of its expected price.
