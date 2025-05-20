Kaleidescape Strato E makes premium movie playback more affordable

Quick Summary Kaleidescape has introduced a more affordable 4K movie player, the Strato E. In the US it's $2,995; UK pricing hasn't been announced but is likely to be higher.

Kaleidescape, the US-based maker of high-end home cinema hardware, has launched a more affordable 4K movie player for home cinema enthusiasts, marine installations and commercial theatre systems. The new Strato E player delivers many of the features of the premium Strato V player for considerably less cash.

Our colleagues at Techradar reviewed the Strato V and gave it the full five stars for its "outstanding" performance; that model cost $3,995 in the US (and considerably more in the UK: it currently retails for £5,380). The Strato E is much cheaper: $2,995.

It's not the cheapest device Kaleidescape makes – that's the 2K movie player, the Strato M – but it's the cheapest 4K model and comes with a very impressive specification.

Kaleidescape Strato E: key features and pricing

The Strato E is a reference-quality movie player that supports SDR, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, has BT.2020 colour space and 4:4:4 chroma up to 2160p/60, and supports lossless multi-channel and spatial audio including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It supports Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio and Linear PCM (up to 7.1ch, 96kHz/24-bit), and the output is HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3.

Inside the device there's a 480GB solid state drive, which is sufficient for around six full quality 4K movies, and it has ethernet for fast downloading of movie files. To free up space it automatically deletes watched movies after 48 hours, and those movies can be re-downloaded at any time; over ethernet that takes about ten minutes.

Although the Strato E is designed to work solo, you can also scale it up by adding a Terra Prime Movie Server or by connecting multiple players for a whole-home entertainment system.

The Strato E has a recommended price of $2,995 in the US, which is about £2,235 / €2,655 / AU$4,660. However, given that the UK price of the Strato V is almost double that of the US price you should expect to pay more if you're outside the US.