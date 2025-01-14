A new Apple TV 4K box is reportedly coming, it's just a matter of when

Quick Summary Apple has big plans for this year's products, its claimed, with one of those including a new Apple TV 4K. The report comes from trusted source Mark Gurman, and it is said the set-top-box will appear later this year.

Apple has already been in the news this week after Bloomberg journalist and Apple expert Mark Gurman claimed that the entry level iPad could soon be upgraded to run on the same processor as the iPad mini. The A17 Pro would give it the requirements necessary to offer Apple Intelligence.

However, that wasn't the only thing his Power On newsletter mentioned – Gurman claimed that a new Apple TV 4K was on the cards for this year, too. And it's "planned for release toward the end of the year", he revealed.

9to5Mac believes this suggests we could see a new model of the set top box in October or November, which would leave September clear to focus on iPhone and Apple Watch, as is typical for the company. If that's correct, it would be almost exactly three years since the last model of the Apple TV 4K was announced.

What new features might the next Apple TV 4K have?

Gurman hasn't explained what the next Apple TV 4K might offer, though previous reports have suggested a new Apple Wi-Fi modem will be under its hood. That could enable it to work better with any other home devices Apple announces. A new HomePod with a display has also previously been rumoured.

Other educated guesses would suggest that Apple Intelligence will be supported by the new Apple TV 4K, and while many of the current AI features offered by Apple don't lend themselves all that well to tvOS, a new more capable Siri seems reasonable to hope for.

Samsung recently announced Vision AI for its 2025 TVs during CES 2025 bringing features like what to watch next and identifying cast members to serve up biographies and more shows, so Apple introducing Apple Intelligence for more features on the big screen seems like a natural progression.

In order to support Apple Intelligence, the next Apple TV 4K would need to run on the A17 Pro chipset or later, and see a bump in RAM. For now, nothing is confirmed, but an update to the Apple TV 4K isn't far fetched – we just wish it would come in the form of a stick.