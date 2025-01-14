A new Apple TV 4K box is reportedly coming, it's just a matter of when

Quick Summary
Apple has big plans for this year's products, its claimed, with one of those including a new Apple TV 4K.
The report comes from trusted source Mark Gurman, and it is said the set-top-box will appear later this year.
Apple has already been in the news this week after Bloomberg journalist and Apple expert Mark Gurman claimed that the entry level iPad could soon be upgraded to run on the same processor as the iPad mini. The A17 Pro would give it the requirements necessary to offer Apple Intelligence.
However, that wasn't the only thing his Power On newsletter mentioned – Gurman claimed that a new Apple TV 4K was on the cards for this year, too. And it's "planned for release toward the end of the year", he revealed.
9to5Mac believes this suggests we could see a new model of the set top box in October or November, which would leave September clear to focus on iPhone and Apple Watch, as is typical for the company. If that's correct, it would be almost exactly three years since the last model of the Apple TV 4K was announced.
What new features might the next Apple TV 4K have?
Gurman hasn't explained what the next Apple TV 4K might offer, though previous reports have suggested a new Apple Wi-Fi modem will be under its hood. That could enable it to work better with any other home devices Apple announces. A new HomePod with a display has also previously been rumoured.
Other educated guesses would suggest that Apple Intelligence will be supported by the new Apple TV 4K, and while many of the current AI features offered by Apple don't lend themselves all that well to tvOS, a new more capable Siri seems reasonable to hope for.
Samsung recently announced Vision AI for its 2025 TVs during CES 2025 bringing features like what to watch next and identifying cast members to serve up biographies and more shows, so Apple introducing Apple Intelligence for more features on the big screen seems like a natural progression.
In order to support Apple Intelligence, the next Apple TV 4K would need to run on the A17 Pro chipset or later, and see a bump in RAM. For now, nothing is confirmed, but an update to the Apple TV 4K isn't far fetched – we just wish it would come in the form of a stick.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
OnePlus 13 gets its first major free update, including a neat new feature
On-device AI incoming, plus camera improvements
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
DJI Flip review: The ultimate beginner drone with pro-level performance
DJI Flip combines stunning 4K video, smart AI tracking, and extended flight time in a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Apple's affordable iPad set for major speed boost and Apple Intelligence
It's exciting times ahead for the entry-level tablet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple already sells a device thinner than the rumoured iPhone 17 Air
The slimming world of Apple
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple MacBook Pro set for its biggest upgrade in many years
It's great news for Apple fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple iPhone could get a major camera boost... thanks to Samsung
You’ll just have to wait a while for it to arrive
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
If the iPhone 17 Pro looks like this, I'll eat my hat!
Surely this is highly unlikely?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
The next iPhone SE could be in for its biggest change yet
But will it simplify or confuse things?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
OLED iPad mini could be coming in 2026, say insiders
Apple's smallest iPad could be getting even more portable – and the iPad Airs could get even slimmer too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple AirTag 2 to reportedly use iPhone tech to make it an essential upgrade
Putting lost and found out of a job
By Britta O'Boyle Published