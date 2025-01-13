Apple's affordable iPad set for major speed boost and Apple Intelligence

Quick Summary
The next entry level iPad is expected to run on the A17 Pro chip, like the iPad mini 7, and support Apple Intelligence.
The report comes from reputable source and Apple expert Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.
Last year was busy for Apple, not just in terms of the number of products it announced but we also saw the launch of the company's artificial intelligence solution – Apple Intelligence.
Pretty much all of Apple's newest devices support Apple Intelligence, and a few older products too, including the iPhone 15 Pro models and any iPads and Macs that are running M-series chips.
But, there is one standout device in Apple's current portfolio that doesn't support Apple Intelligence – the base level iPad.
Despite the iPad mini seeing a refresh in 2024, the iPad 10th generation didn't, and with it currently running on the A14 Bionic, it's not powerful enough to support features like Writing Tools or the Priority Notifications that come with Apple Intelligence.
What can we expect for the iPad (11th generation)?
It looks like things could could be about to change for the humble entry level iPad though. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that the iPad (11th generation) will run on the A17 Pro chip, like the iPad mini. He also believes it'll see a jump to 8GB of RAM and gain support for Apple Intelligence.
According to Gurman: "The new entry-level iPads – J481 and J482 – will get faster processors and Apple Intelligence.
"Look for the new versions to have the A17 Pro chip, matching the iPad mini, and a bump to 8 gigabytes of memory. That’s the minimum needed to support the new AI platform."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The A17 Pro chip was first seen in the iPhone 15 Pro models, though 9to5Mac reports that Apple used a "binned version with a 5-core GPU" for the iPad mini 7, suggesting the same could be the case for the iPad (11th generation).
Of course, nothing is officially confirmed for now, though it is thought Apple will announce the iPad (11th generation) alongside a new iPhone SE, new iPad Air models and new Magic Keyboards in the first half of this year.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
OnePlus Open 2 shaping up to be the foldable to beat – and could be with us soon
Company chief teases timeline for next-gen folding phone launch
By Chris Hall Published
-
TCL’s new smart lock uses AI to read your palm for safer unlocking
TCL debuts two smart locks at CES, with palm recognition and camera features
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Apple already sells a device thinner than the rumoured iPhone 17 Air
The slimming world of Apple
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple MacBook Pro set for its biggest upgrade in many years
It's great news for Apple fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple iPhone could get a major camera boost... thanks to Samsung
You’ll just have to wait a while for it to arrive
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
If the iPhone 17 Pro looks like this, I'll eat my hat!
Surely this is highly unlikely?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
The next iPhone SE could be in for its biggest change yet
But will it simplify or confuse things?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
OLED iPad mini could be coming in 2026, say insiders
Apple's smallest iPad could be getting even more portable – and the iPad Airs could get even slimmer too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple AirTag 2 to reportedly use iPhone tech to make it an essential upgrade
Putting lost and found out of a job
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
New Apple TV and HomePod mini coming in 2025, says expert
Apple's upgrading its TV streamer and smallest speaker as part of its renewed focus on smart home systems
By Carrie Marshall Published