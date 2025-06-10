Astell&Kern shoots for the moon with its luxury Luna IEMs

Astell&Kern introduces a new planar magnetic driver that promises stellar sound

Astell&amp;Kern Luna in-ear monitors on table with media player in background
(Image credit: Astell&Kern)
Carrie Marshall's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Astell & Kern's new Luna IEMs feature a newly-developed micro planar magnetic driver for "exceptional" resolution.

Available now, they're priced at £2,699 / $2,700 / €3,049 (about AU$5,612).

Astell&Kern has launched Luna, a pair of super high-end, hand-made in-ear monitors.

These are the firm's third set in its IEM series, following in the footsteps of the acclaimed AK Zero 1 and AK Zero 2, and both the name and the exterior design are inspired by the moon.

They are the highest-spec IEMs in the range so far, promising more precise audio, enhanced spatial awareness and better tonal balance.

A pair of Astell & Kern Luna IEMs on a white background

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Where the Zero 2 use a "quad-brid" design, combining four different kinds of drivers, the Luna pair feature a single planar magnetic driver in each ear.

Planar drivers can deliver better sound quality than other driver types, but until recently they've been too large to fit into IEMs' small housings.

The exteriors are titanium and the cable blends high purity silver plating and copper, terminating in a 2-pin 4mm connector that's finished in aluminium.

Astell & Kern Luna IEMs with a blue case, copper coloured cables and the ear tips on a white surface

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Astell & Kern Luna: key features and pricing

The key feature here is the newly-developed 13mm Katabiki micro planar magnetic driver. Created in collaboration with Madoo, it has a unique unipolar magnetic circuit with a single magnet and a dual ring-shaped yoke to achieve what Astell&Kern says is "superlative control".

The diaphragm housing is CNC-machined aluminium for high rigidity with an ultra-thin, lightweight film and a printed aluminium pattern to dramatically reduce its weight.

A pair of Astell & Kern Luna IEMs on a black background

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Together, those elements promise "outstanding" response speed, high resolution and a natural and highly detailed presentation. Frequency response is 20Hz to 30kHz.

The Luna IEMs come in an attractive case, in this case an Alcantara one, and they come with seven different ear tips.

They are available now for £2,699 / $2,700 / €3,049 (about AU$5,612).

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸