Activo's new wired IEMs promise to excite your ears for an unbelievable price
Astell&Kern's lifestyle brand delivers high-spec in-ears for a surprisingly low price point
Quick Summary
Activo has launched a set of affordable in-ear monitors that are a third of the price of its impressive Q1s.
They're triple-driver IEMs with a price tag of just £99 / $80.
Activo is the sub-brand of high-end audio expert Astell&Kern, and we've recently been impressed by its Activo P1 audio player and Q1 in-ear monitors. Now there's a third member of the family – a very affordable set of IEMs that promise impressive spec for a surprisingly low price.
In our review of the Activo Q1 IEMs we said that they were "somewhat affordable". The Activo Volcano IEMs are a third of the price, and still deliver a healthy specifications list.
Activo Volcano IEMs: key specs and pricing
The drivers in the Volcano are different to and slightly smaller than those in the Q1. They come with a triple-driver setup with one 8m and two 6mm dynamic drivers. And they lack the brass housings of their more luxurious siblings.
However, the cheaper IEMs may actually be more comfortable than the Q1s, thanks to their lighter weight and different shape. I find the Q1s fine, but T3 tech writer, Max Freeman-Mills, felt they were a little on the chunky side.
These are 16-ohm IEMs with a sensitivity of 100dB/mW and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz – the same as the more expensive Q1. They come with a 7-core silver-plated copper and 5-core oxygen free copper wire hybrid cable, which is a two-pin cable with 3.5mm, 4.4mm and USB terminators.
The package includes a carrying pouch and six sets of ear tips – three silicone and three memory foam.
I haven't heard these IEMs yet but have been very impressed by the Q1 pair, which I've found to be very clear and a lot of fun. But at around £300, they're a lot more expensive.
The Activo Volcano IEMs on the other hand are £99 / $80 / about AU$202 and in the UK they're exclusive to Amazon.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
