We all need the Lego GTA 6 trailer in our lives – it's better than the real thing
If you thought Rockstar's latest GTA 6 trailer was great, wait 'til you see the Lego version...
Quick Summary
A fan made trailer for GTA 6 turns Rockstar's game into Lego and it's arguably better than the real thing.
GTA 6 will be available from 28 May 2026.
Rockstar released an all-new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI just over a month ago and it blew us away. Everything in it mitigated any disappointment we felt over the game's delay to 2026.
It's even fair to say that it's one of the best game trailers in modern times. It'd certainly be hard to beat.
Or at least, that's what we thought. We've just seen a trailer that's arguably better.
It's actually the same trailer – of sorts – but this time recreated using Lego.
Made over a month by 16-year-old CGI animator LegoMe_TheOG, the Lego GTA 6 trailer remake is a faithful rendition of Rockstar's latest.
It's also available to watch in 4K (2160p) and therefore looks stunning when viewed on one of the best TVs. The animation is simply superb, and it makes us really want a Lego GTA game.
Funny enough, it's not the first Lego GTA 6 to have hit the net. The first appeared just a week after Rockstar's own Trailer 2. However, that one was made using AI and just looks wrong.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
LegoMe_TheOG is clearly talented and manages to put together the visuals in cinema-quality. You should also check out his recreation of the Minecraft Movie trailer.
When will GTA 6 be available?
As for GTA 6 itself, it'll be released on 26 May 2026 and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest selling games of all time.
It has been confirmed for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, although there's no mention of a PC version being available at launch as yet.
If you can't wait until then, we've put together a few recommendations of games you can play in the meantime, which are/will be available across multiple platforms.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
