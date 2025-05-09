Did GTA 6 just reveal one of The Bear's best actors will star in the game?

I can't have been the only one who saw it, right? We all did. The moment after GTA 6's second trailer aired earlier this week, I was left pondering: "Like, surely? Surely that's Matty Matheson?".

The Canadian actor and restaurateur is a staple in FX's popular show, which is due its fourth season later this year. Its home in the UK is on Disney+, which helps the streamer rank among the best streaming services.

The GTA 6 character I'm talking about, Cal Hampton, is best seen in the trailer – which I've embedded below. To me, there's just something about the character's mannerisms and expressions that speaks a little 'Matheson'.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

To be very clear, however, GTA 6's publisher, Rockstar Games, is not saying that's who the character is played by, nor supposed to depict. It's purely speculative at the moment – and any apparent similarities could be sheer coincidence.

Oddly, I find the stills of Hampton don't look quite as convincing as in the video. It's really the motion of Hampton that gives the character a crossover that fans have been querying. There are physical similarities, though, both in stature and facially.

It's just one of the many aspects that has Grand Theft Auto fans excited about the next game, though, with the trailer revealing a good amount about the game's characters. The official Rockstar site has a great HTML5 page worth digging into, too.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

While the trailer looked like a whole bunch of cinematic sections, however, those are interspersed with some actual gameplay footage, too. The end makes it clear that a PlayStation 5 Pro was used to show off the game to best effect.

I think that gives Sony's most advanced console even more reason to be owned. My colleague wrote about its value some six weeks into ownership, with the value only about to skyrocket come May 2026 – when GTA 6 is now slated to launch.

I also wouldn't be surprised if the PS5 Pro's price continues to rise, so in anticipation of getting to play Grand Theft Auto at its finest, you might want to get on the Sony train sooner rather than later. I've no doubt a PC port of GTA 6 will be in the works, but I'd anticipate 2027 for that release.

There are enough months between now and then to find out whether Matheson is actually involved in the game, or if it's all just some kind of ruse. Either way, both The Bear S4 and GTA 6 are now high up my hotly anticipated list for the coming 12 months...