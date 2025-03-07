The Sonos-streaming turntable is getting an upgrade to make it more than Sonos
A free upgrade will give your Victrola turntable streaming superpowers
Quick Summary
A free software update will bring Bluetooth, UPnP and Roon streaming to Victrola's "works with Sonos" turntables.
It's already available for the Sapphire model.
Victrola has announced a really big upgrade for owners of its Stream Carbon, Stream Pearl and Stream Onyx turntables. The company has announced that it'll be issuing a software update for all of its current "Works With Sonos" turntables to add extra streaming capabilities, to make them compatible with more devices than Sonos. That includes Bluetooth, Universal Plug and Play (UPnP), and Roon.
The flagship Victrola Sapphire turntable has already received the update, and the other Sonos-streaming turntables will get it imminently. You don't need to do anything, it'll will install automatically and you'll then see additional supported speakers in the Victrola app where you'd previously only see Sonos devices.
Why is Victrola adding extra streaming powers?
According to Victrola's Scott Hagen: "The Victrola Stream turntables have been the best option for Sonos users, and now we're extending that same effortless streaming experience to even more audio ecosystems."
I suspect that there's a bit of bet-hedging going on here, because after nearly a year of bad publicity, the Sonos brand isn't as strong as it was previously.
Sonos-only streaming was a much stronger sales pitch in 2024 than it is in 2025. But no matter the reason, it's a very welcome upgrade both for existing owners and for anybody who's looking for the best turntables to stream to Bluetooth speakers and other audio devices.
It also helps Victrola compete with rival manufacturers. The trickle of Bluetooth turntables has become more like a flood in recent months, and Bluetooth streaming is a big selling point for Victrola's own 2025 line-up.
For example, the 2025 Victrola Wave has Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast, aptX Adaptive and aptX HD for just £399 / $399 / about AU$643.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
