Victrola's Sonos-compatible Stream Onyx turntable gets great new colours and a significant feature upgrade

Quick Summary Victrola has announced seven new products, including a new version of its Sonos-compatible Onyx Stream turntable. There are also stand-alone and suitcase decks, plus indoor and outdoor speakers.

Victrola makes some smart turntables designed to stream to Sonos systems, and it's just announced an upgrade to its Sonos-friendly Onyx Stream deck, as well as a host of other new record players and speakers.

The Victrola Stream Onyx turntable has Works With Sonos accreditation, and connects effortlessly to your Sonos system via the Victrola Stream app.

For 2025, the range gets three new colour options – white, blue and olive green – and a big software update that introduces Bluetooth and Vinylstream Wi-Fi (UPnP) streaming across the line.

Vinylstream uses Wi-Fi to transmit audio at up to 24bit/48kHz to most UPnP network-enabled streaming products.

The new Victrola Stream Onyx has an RRP of $599.99 (about £477 / AU$955).

Victrola: more turntables and more speakers to stream to

In addition to the Stream Onyx refresh, Victrola has expanded its turntable range with the Victrola Wave, a turntable with Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Adaptive, aptX HD and Auracast as well as traditional wired connectivity.

It comes in a choice of black, white, blue or green and has a RRP of $399.99 (about £319 / AU$636).

There are also new colours for the $199 Victrola Automatic – white, blue and green. As before, it's a fully automatic turntable with Bluetooth streaming to headphones or wireless speakers.

And there are two more turntables for good measure – the $199 Harmony, which comes with a two-speaker bundle, and the $79 Journey Glow, a suitcase model with 18 colour LEDs.

To match those, the company has announced two sets of speakers, too – the Victrola Tempo bookshelf speakers and the Victrola Zen outdoor speaker. The bookshelf speakers have Bluetooth® 5.4 with Auracast as well as RCA, 3.5mm Aux, USB-C and optical inputs, and they come in the same colours as the Wave, Automatic and Stream Onyx vinyl decks.

The RRP is $199 per pair (about £159 / AU$316). The Zen outdoor speaker is also Auracast ready and has the same $199 price tag, although that's for a single speaker rather than a pair.

All of the new products will be available in spring 2025.