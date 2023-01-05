Sonos users just got a brilliant wireless turntable upgrade option

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sonos user and vinyl lover? Well you're in for a treat. Victrola, the high-end turntable manufacturer, which has been in the business of making record-spinners for over a century, has just announced a wire-free way to play your vinyl records through your Sonos system.

Revealed at CES 2023, the world's largest technology show, the Victrola Stream Onyx is the second turntable from the brand with this clever wireless transmission technology that ticks the Works with Sonos box.

You needn't plug any cables between the Stream Onyx and your favourite Sonos speakers: simply download the Victrola Stream app for Apple or Android and you can connect the belt-drive turntable wirelessly to your Sonos system. You can adjust the volume level using a control knob on the turntable itself, too, giving a more tactile approach to the design.

"The Victrola Stream Onyx is the next product in our assortment of Works with Sonos high-performance turntables,” says Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. “We [Victrola] have maintained all the amazing DNA of the Victrola Stream Carbon, with a few alterations in the materials and finish so that we can deliver this awesome solution to even more Sonos homes around the world."

Read that as you will, but it means the Stream Onyx is a little cheaper than the Stream Carbon, the new deck going on sale from 7 January with a $599 asking price in the USA (there's not currently further information about wider international release date or pricing), the latter model being a pricier $799 offering.

Build quality is still of high finish, as you can see from the picture up top of this article, complete with nicely matched black-finish Sonos speaker in full effect. The turntable features an aluminium tonearm, complete with a custom-designed headshell and cartridge.

The Onyx isn't solely compatible with Sonos speakers either: it has RCA outputs for use with traditional stereo speaker setups, too, if preferred. But I'm fairly sure it'll be Sonos fans who fall head over heels for this wireless turntable offering rather than many other prospective buyers.