What to expect at CES 2023: the world's biggest tech show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's one event each year that remains at the core of the technology calendar for new releases and concepts. No, it's not the T3 Awards – though that will be here before you know it.

I'm talking about the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES for short. This mammoth event takes place in Las Vegas in January and in 2023 we are expecting a return to form. The show was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID, and many stayed away again in 2022 due to rising numbers of the Omicron variant.

This time though, it's full steam ahead and both journalists and manufacturers are returning to the show in force. Despite the current economic conditions, we're expecting some big announcements this year across the full spectrum of technology, from TVs to smart home, fitness to automotive.

The show doesn't officially start until Thursday 5th January but there are usually announcements on the media days ahead of the show. We'll be updating this page with all the latest news as it happens.

T3 will also have it's own Best of CES awards, where we recognise the best products launched at this year's show, across a range of categories. This will be announced straight after the show ends. To give you an idea, you can see our Best of CES 2022 awards.

(Image credit: CTA)

What's coming to CES 2023?

CES covers technology in a wide range of products. However, there are some areas more likely to see big releases than others. Traditionally, the show has been where TV technology is showcased, and we've seen features such as 4K, OLED and various guises of 3D TV come (and go) over the years.

On the TV front, I expect to see an increased push towards 8K, as well as the continued progression of the OLED, Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technologies to deliver a combination of deeper blacks and more vibrant colour. Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony are all expected to announce new versions of their premium offerings, which will no doubt push those boundaries even further.

Laptops are also a regular of CES and there are often some of the more interesting models at CES – even if not quite ready for sale. Dell has already teased a new 18-inch Alienware laptop and I suspect CES is when we'll hear more about it. All eyes will also be on the likes of Razer, Lenovo and HP.

Virtual reality and augmented reality are likely to be big subjects in 2023, with Sony's PSVR 2 and Meta's Quest Pro new on the scene, with Apple rumoured to have something in the wings. Though we are unlikely to see new headsets at CES, there is likely to be lots of applications for them, and accessories.

(Image credit: BMW)

The auto industry has always used CES as a showcase for its future technologies, with autonomous driving solutions going back many years at the show. Last year we saw BMW's colour-changing paintwork concept at the show as well as Mercedes' 600-mile range concept, the Vision EQXX.

This year, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Stellantis, Polestar and Hyundai are all at the show, so I hope we will see at least some glimpses of what's to come in terms of EV and automation in the coming year.

When is CES 2023?

CES 2023 runs from Thursday 5th Jan to Sunday 8th January, 2023. There are also media-only days on 3rd and 4th January, which is when many of the big announcements happen.

We will be providing a recap of each day here as well as individual news as it breaks. So, keep checking back on this page and follow T3's Twitter (opens in new tab) and Facebook pages for up-to-the-minute announcements.