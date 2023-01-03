Samsung takes on CarPlay and Android Auto with new Digital Cockpit

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Both Apple and Google have recently announced big updates coming to CarPlay and Android Auto, with Apple going as far as revealing an entire Apple-powered dashboard running in a vehicle (opens in new tab).

Not to be outdone, Samsung Display has unveiled its first-ever product for a car, the 'New Digital Cockpit'.

The Digital Cockpit targets the self-driving vehicle market which everyone expects to grow rapidly in the future.

The Digital Cockpit is a display designed for automotive interiors, it combines a massive 34-inch display with a smaller 15.6-inch display.

The large screen can be used as a display for entertainment in autonomous driving mode, with the 700R curvature of the cockpit display delivering the optimal viewing experience in driving mode. This, Samsung claims, helps the driver focus on the road.

"OLED is in the limelight as a key part of luxurious car interior design as it adds ‘perfect black expression’ to design." said a Samsung Display official, “With Samsung Display’s flexible and curved design products, we’re able to offer a variety of automotive solutions.”

There's no information about what software is running on the Digital Cockpit yet, but we'll keep you updated with more information as it comes out.

Samsung Display’s exhibition space at CES 2023 also introduces eco-friendly technologies for a sustainable future.

In the OLED Grows Green zone, eco-friendly and low-power technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions are introduced, while the process of recycling glass, an irreplaceable resource in the OLED production process, is explained in clear detail.