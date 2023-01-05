ASUS unveils its glasses-free 3D laptop displays at CES 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Being able to view content in 3D isn't new. In fact, it's been in some way, shape or form possible since the 1950s. But up until recently, 3D viewing has meant wearing uncomfortable glasses for it to be convincing. That is starting to change and ASUS is the latest tech brand to experiment more with the technology bringing glasses-free 3D to some of its creator laptops.

Debuted at CES 2023, ASUS Spatial Vision will feature on ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED and Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED laptops which come with GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs. Could these prove to be some of the best laptops for creativity yet?

ASUS uses 'lenticular-based autostereoscopic 3D technology' to create a three-dimensional effect without the need for glasses, it's built into the display itself as opposed to being based solely on software. That's been combined with real-time eye-tracking which creates a set of images for each of your eyes and adjusts them as you move around the laptop screen. And because it's an OLED display you can expect it all to look vibrant and realistic too.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Of course, this feature will be useful to some people more than others. ASUS has clearly made this technology with creators in mind. Digital artists will be able to view their work stand out in front of them like never before, while real-world designers will be able to conceptualise their projects in a whole new way allowing for more lifelike details than ever. Add to that the capacity for 3D movie streaming and gaming - there's an endless list of uses for this technology.

To further support creators, the compatible laptops come backed with NVIDIA Studio technologies which are able to deliver high levels of stability and performance while using any creative apps. Also loaded onto the new laptops is the ProArt Creator Hub 2.0, a control hub for the PC's settings allowing creators to make the most out of both the hardware and software available to them.

If you've ever used a glasses-free 3D screen before then you might know that previously the 3D effect would have an impact on the display even when you aren't using that feature. Luckily ASUS has got that problem under control as well because this new generation of devices has a 2D toggle which allows you to switch the effect off giving you a regular OLED experience just as you'd get on any other PC.

While these devices won't be for everyone, they could be game-changing for those who will make use of it. For those who are keen to try it out, you won't need to wait around because ASUS is starting to ship both the ProArt StudioBook 16 3D OLED (opens in new tab) and the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (opens in new tab) right now.