HiSense says it's bringing mini-LED TV to the masses

CES 2023 feels a lot like TV Christmas: it's when all the big names show off their most wanted sets for the year to come. And HiSense's showcase is particularly exciting this year, with a whopping 14 mini-LED TVs across all categories and budgets. That includes gaming TVs and budget TVs as well as premium models.

That's not all. HiSense has also introduced new Laser TV and Laser Cinema products to deliver truly massive movies. Here's what's coming.

HiSense Mini-LED TVs aren't just for big spenders

Some of the best TVs we're seeing this year are mini-LED, but there's nothing mini about their price tags. HiSense plans to change that, and it's bringing mini-LED to its budget U6K range with some models priced below $500/£500.

Although the U6K has some gamer-friendly features including 60Hz VRR and auto low latency modes, the U7K series is more focused on gaming. There's support for every acronym you could possibly want, sizes from 55 to 85 inches and 144Hz VRR for silky-smooth visuals with fast response times and minimal motion blur.

For premium buyers, the U8K range takes things even further. That range got mini-LED last year, but this year's models are brighter with double the local dimming zones, 144Hz refresh rates and integrated Nextgen TV ATSC tuners.

If you're looking for the biggest possible pictures, the new Laser TV and Laser Cinema models are very big, very bright and very impressive: the L5H Smart Laser TV goes up to a whopping 120 inches, as does the ultra-short throw Laser Cinema PL1 projector. The PX2-Pro goes bigger still at up to 130 inches, while the new Smart Mini Projector is capable of throwing images to sizes as large as 150 inches from its deceptively tiny footprint.

As ever, prices for specific models haven't been revealed yet – but given HiSense's reputation for delivering killer TVs for equally killer price tags, chances are these new models will give some of the bigger names a few sleepless nights.