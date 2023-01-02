LG G3 OLED suddenly looks like the ultimate TV upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LG has long been the champion when it comes to the best OLED TVs, but the Korean brand is taking things to the next level with its 2023 range, announced at CES 2023, with the LG G3 OLED sounding like the ultimate eye-catching model of the lot.

That's because the LG G3 OLED houses what LG calls 'Brightness Booster Max' technology, to deliver the brightest peaks that an OLED TV has ever been able to deliver. Just how bright are we talking? Beyond an alleged 2000 nits, according to sources, which would be roughly double that of the previous LG G2 OLED.

What exactly is Brightness Booster Max technology though? It's LG's way of saying MLA, or Micro Lens Array, which is a tight-knit series of lenses across the panel used to ensure the light is focused towards the viewer. It can deliver more intense peaks, without affecting OLED's key benefit of each pixel being self-emissive to deliver the ultimate contrast, nor does it require more power for brighter results.

Year upon year LG has consistently upped its game when it comes to OLED. As it is also the producer of such panels, which are sold to other brands such as Philips and Panasonic, it's in control of the core technologies to innovate this market. That's needed when there are new QD-OLED and QLED technologies also attracting significant attention.

But while I think the G3 OLED already sounds like 2023's ultimate TV, I'd best not jump the gun: I'm out attending CES 2023 for T3, where other major brands, including Samsung, Sony and Panasonic, will also announce their next-gen TV models and technologies, vying for even more attention. Will any beat LG at its own game when it comes to OLED? I doubt that.

There's also a caveat for some LG G3 OLED models: the set will be available in 55-, 65-, 77-, 83- and 97-inch models. The last two of which won't include the MLA technology and, therefore, won't be as bright. Not that I suspect many people will be buying a 97-inch at vast expense, so at least the core model sizes will deliver on the boldest, brightest OLED image you're likely to see this year...