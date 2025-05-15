LG's "dream OLED" display upgrade makes its first public appearance

Quick Summary LG Display has debuted its "dream OLED" screen technology for the first time. Appearing on the firm's stand at SID Display Week 2025, the blue phosphorescent display needs around 15% less power to provide similar brightness to standard OLEDs. That's great news for mobile devices.

We first told you about LG's breakthrough "dream OLED" technology last week, with the innovative display having enormous potential for mobile devices.

Now it's made its first public appearance, at SID Display Week 2025 in San Jose, and one source has managed to capture it on video.

The tech isn't destined for TVs, so that LG C4 you've just bought in a cracking deal is not under threat quite yet. Its main benefit over existing OLED panels is that it requires less power to operate at the same level of performance, and that's great news for smartphones and tablets.

Called Hybrid Tandem OLED, the new display is the first from LG to use blue phosphorescence for light emission, to match the same tech already used for red and green colours. It is far less power hungry than the fluorescent blue light emission of existing panels and is therefore far more efficient.

This, claims LG Display, results in a panel that's as bright but requires around 15% less power to run. That could be a huge factor in the battery life of some of the best phones, for example.

LG's "dream OLED" on display

FlatpanelsHD filmed a visit to LG's SID Display Week stand and, along with other innovations on show, got a sneak peek at what LG calls its "dream OLED".

Here's the first 'dream OLED' – and more new display technologies - YouTube Watch On

There's not a whole lot you can take from the video, to be honest. After all, it's recorded on a camera or phone and then shown through whatever screen you happen to be watching on. It's hard to get a representation on how it performs that way.

However, its existing it very promising. LG claims that it's the first manufacturer able to mass-produce Hybrid Tandem OLED panels and it expects them to be adopted in tablets and laptops. Phones could follow after.

Also shown during the trade event are next-generation gaming displays, including a 45-inch 5K2K Gaming OLED with a class-leading 5120 x 2160 pixel resolution. It has also fitted a concept cat with a range of different screens, showing how automotive use can enhance in-car experiences in future.

Hopefully, there will be more on these new technologies in the coming months and we'll make sure we pass on the details when we know.