LG's "dream OLED" display upgrade makes its first public appearance
LG debuts its new OLED display technology at SID Display
Quick Summary
LG Display has debuted its "dream OLED" screen technology for the first time.
Appearing on the firm's stand at SID Display Week 2025, the blue phosphorescent display needs around 15% less power to provide similar brightness to standard OLEDs. That's great news for mobile devices.
We first told you about LG's breakthrough "dream OLED" technology last week, with the innovative display having enormous potential for mobile devices.
Now it's made its first public appearance, at SID Display Week 2025 in San Jose, and one source has managed to capture it on video.
The tech isn't destined for TVs, so that LG C4 you've just bought in a cracking deal is not under threat quite yet. Its main benefit over existing OLED panels is that it requires less power to operate at the same level of performance, and that's great news for smartphones and tablets.
Called Hybrid Tandem OLED, the new display is the first from LG to use blue phosphorescence for light emission, to match the same tech already used for red and green colours. It is far less power hungry than the fluorescent blue light emission of existing panels and is therefore far more efficient.
This, claims LG Display, results in a panel that's as bright but requires around 15% less power to run. That could be a huge factor in the battery life of some of the best phones, for example.
LG's "dream OLED" on display
FlatpanelsHD filmed a visit to LG's SID Display Week stand and, along with other innovations on show, got a sneak peek at what LG calls its "dream OLED".
There's not a whole lot you can take from the video, to be honest. After all, it's recorded on a camera or phone and then shown through whatever screen you happen to be watching on. It's hard to get a representation on how it performs that way.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
However, its existing it very promising. LG claims that it's the first manufacturer able to mass-produce Hybrid Tandem OLED panels and it expects them to be adopted in tablets and laptops. Phones could follow after.
Also shown during the trade event are next-generation gaming displays, including a 45-inch 5K2K Gaming OLED with a class-leading 5120 x 2160 pixel resolution. It has also fitted a concept cat with a range of different screens, showing how automotive use can enhance in-car experiences in future.
Hopefully, there will be more on these new technologies in the coming months and we'll make sure we pass on the details when we know.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
