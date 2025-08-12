New iPhone models could get a hidden battery boost

Quick Summary A revealing battery update in the latest iOS 26 announcement could show some of the iPhone 17 Air battery super powers due soon. A selection of deeper battery controls could allow people to get more life from their iPhones, both current and new models.

Apple has revealed its iOS 26 update and with that has come many upgrades, but it's the battery features that could really make a difference to iPhone life.

The expected iPhone 17 Air, with a smaller frame but still all-day battery life, is what may have prompted Apple to focus on getting more out of the battery while keeping it small. As such the iOS 26 update is filled with new options.

Typically, Apple offers an "all-day" battery life on its devices, no matter the screen size or performance upgrades. But with the slimming down of the iPhone for the rumoured Air range, Apple will need to work smart to still get that expected full day of use.

This could be a great result for everyone, as presumably older iPhones, using iOS 26, will also have these battery saving options too.

What does the latest information tell us about the new iPhone?

Apple has packed in a selection of new battery control features in the update. These include: Adaptive Power, Excessive Drain Data, Estimated Charging Time and a new Dynamic Island feature.

The various battery modes offer different features to help eek out more life from the iPhone.

iPhone (Image credit: Neirfy / Shutterstock.com)

The Adaptive Power option is a new power management state that's made to extend battery life. This may work well in conjunction with that Excessive Drain Data option which, as the name suggests, shows you which apps are chewing through battery fastest.

A new Estimated Charging Time feature will be a nice addition that shows how long it will take to hit 80 percent battery. This is shown on the lock screen, so you can see it at a glance while charging. There is also the new Dynamic Island feature that lets you activate Low Power Mode at 20 percent, right from that top control bar.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is also rumoured to be releasing a battery toting case that goes with the iPhone 17 Air to boost life. Although this seems to defeat the purpose of the super slim phone, it should offer some extra protection for the battery conscious.