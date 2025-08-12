Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leaks – the budget Android phone could look very familiar

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be very similar to the Galaxy S24 FE, according to a leak. The design gets a slight tweak and there's a bump in the battery capacity, but that's about it.

Samsung has had a busy year, not only launching the Galaxy S25 family in January, but following up with the Galaxy S25 Edge, before launching the latest Galaxy Z models - including the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE. New details about the Galaxy S25 FE have now leaked too.

This latest leak comes from the strangest of places, with WinFuture reporting the source as Tesco. We're assuming that it's Tesco Mobile, but wherever it came from, the leak seems to have been taken down.

We've previously reported that the Galaxy S25 FE might not make too many changes and thanks to this latest leak we now have plenty to chew over. Firstly, on the design, the Galaxy S25 FE looks exactly as you'd expect it to – the same as the Galaxy S25 models. That means three cameras on the back, narrow bezels, and Jet Black or Icy Blue colours.

As we'd previously reported, the S25 FE will be powered by the same Exynos 2400e that was in the Galaxy S24 FE. While the lack of a power bump might be disappointing, it's still pretty good hardware – it's just not the Snapdragon 8 Elite that you get in the other models. There will be 8GB RAM and 128 of 256GB storage.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

There's a 6.7-inch display on the S25 FE – competing directly with the Galaxy S25 Plus – and it's an AMOLED display. It's likely to be exactly the same as it was before and I can't really complain about that.

Those three cameras on the see a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP 3x optical telephoto, remaining unchanged.

What's new in the Galaxy S25 FE?

Before you give up all hope of finding anything new in the Galaxy S25 FE, there's good news: the battery is larger in the 2025 model. Granted, it's not a huge change moving from 4700mAh to 4900mAh, but it's something.

There's also a bump in the charging rate to 45W, an increase over the 25W of the previous model. That moves it up to a respectable rate – it won't compete with the likes of Nothing or Motorola for speed, but as Tesco might say, every little helps.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch imminently, probably some time in early September and we're not expecting a change in the price – it's likely to launch at the same £649 / $649 as the previous model, although it's been reported that it will be €679 in Europe.