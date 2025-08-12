Google Pixel 10 leaks (again) in biggest image library yet

Quick summary The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro have leaked in all the colours, giving us a good look at what to expect. The design seems unchanged, with only minor hardware tweaks, including the addition of Qi 2 charging.

We're agonisingly close to the Pixel 10 launch, with Google expected to announce a bumper range of hardware on 20 August. As is often the case, Google has struggled to keep its new devices under wraps, with no end of leaks – now we have all the Pixel 10 models, in all the colours.

Shared by Evan Blass – who basically invented phone leaks on X – we have what looks like the catalogue of images that Google normally hosts on the Google Store so you can have a good look at the colours when choosing a new phone. For the Pixel 10, that Indigo is really striking, it's understandable why it's the hero colour.

This isn't the first time we've seen an extensive colour leak, but it's a good opportunity to feast your eyes on the Pixel 10 colours nonetheless. There are plenty more images at the source on X, but let's take a look at what to expect.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Starting with the Pixel 10, this is where we see a bit of a change over the previous positioning of this phone. It now has a telephoto camera, offering three cameras rather than the two cameras of the Pixel 9. That's going to add appeal, but it also moves to the same main sensor as the Pixel 9a and moves to a lessor ultrawide camera, which some will see as a downgrade.

There's a 6.3-inch display, expected to be able to hit 3000 nits peak brightness with 120Hz refresh. The phone is powered by the new Tensor G5, which is going to sit at the heart of all the new phones. We've also learnt that there's going to be support for Qi wireless charging, so you'll get the same experience as MagSafe on the iPhone.

The colours of the Pixel 10 are expected to be Obsidian, Frost, Indigo and Lemongrass.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Moving onto the Pixel 10 Pro models and here we have two sizes as previously, the smaller 6.3-inch Pro and the 6.8-inch Pro XL. Again, there's the Tensor G5 for power, with the biggest addition seemingly the addition of that Qi wireless charging. There's going to be a Pixelsnap charger to support this, but I'd expect compatibility with a range of MagSafe accessories too.

The Pixel 10 Pro remains focused on the camera, while the design appears to be exactly the same as it was before. That's not to say there won't be improvements – Google has often kept the same hardware for several years, using software to boost the performance.

There could be a larger battery, however, and combined with that new wireless charging, this could address one of the weaknesses of the Pixel 9 Pro models – the battery life.

The colours for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro are Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone and Jade.

The prices for the Pixel 10 models are expected to stay the same, although the 128GB Pro XL model is reportedly being dropped, so you'll be start at the price of the 256GB model instead.