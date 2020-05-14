The best OLED TVs 2020: meet the best 4K OLED TV sets you can buy

If you're looking for the best OLED TV, and what to look for when buying an OLED 4K TV, we've got you covered. The good news is that OLED sets come in more limited sizes and price ranges than TVs do more broadly, so it's not too hard to narrow and down and find a set that's in your budget and that brings you the rich OLED visual quality that means the technology dominates our list of the world's best TVs.

OLED TVs are most readily available in two sizes – 65-inch and 55-inch – so already that cuts down a fair amount of leg work. There are also 77-inch OLED TVs available in some models, and 48-inch OLED TVs are arriving soon, so the first time.

What you've got in the OLED TV market is a handful of manufacturers offering, generally, two levels of OLED TV – the flagship OLED and the slightly more affordable version. Again, generally speaking, both levels are usually well worth considering – the difference in image quality isn't that large, though they're often aimed at fairly different budgets.

We'll explain a bit more about OLED TVs and our tips for buying them here, or you can skip straight to our full list and verdicts on the best OLED TVs.

Why get an OLED TV?

OLED is an 'emissive' technology, meaning that the pixels emit their own light – this is different to LCD/LED screens, which are 'transmissive' meaning that they require a backlight shining through the pixels at all times to actually create the light you see. For that reason, it’s very hard to get really deep blacks on an LCD TV – because there’s always light behind it.

For OLEDs, that’s not a problem. They allow for truly inky dark blacks and a whole palette of rich and unspoiled colours on top. What’s more, without that extra layer of backlighting behind the pixels, OLED panels are incredibly thin which means you can wallmount them far flusher than most TVs, or just marvel at their wafer-like beauty on a stand.

What is the best OLED TV?

The best OLED TV on the market is the Panasonic GZ2000, available in 55-inch and 65-inch models. It's a premium-priced TV, so won't be for everyone, but Panasonic has put that money into boosting the panel's brightness beyond what you get from any other OLED on planet, and into specially tuned speakers from audio specialist Technic, with a front-firing soundbar and upward-firing Dolby Atmos height speakers.

The OLED TV most people should buy right now is the LG C9, available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch versions. The C9 is packed with forward-thinking technology that will keep it relevant for years, and has LG's best display and processing tech, despite being its second-cheapest model.

The best cheap OLED TV is the LG B9, which is, in fact, LG's cheapest model. It uses the same high-quality panel as the C9 mentioned above, but with older processing, so the image is really close to the C9 for quality, but not quite as nice. It's still feature-packed, but if you want to have a bunch more money without any major screen quality sacrifices, this is the OLED TV to go for.

If you want to spend the minimum possible on an OLED TV, look to the Philips OLED754 (UK and Europe only, sadly). It's the only OLED to make it into our list of the best TVs for under £1,000, and though its image quality is slightly behind the others here, it still gives you a full-fat OLED experience for the least money.

Read more details about these TVs, and our other picks, below.

Best OLED TVs: what to look for

LG is the only company that makes OLED panels for TVs, and there’s very little difference in the OLED displays it makes and sells to all the other TV manufacturers year after year. In fact, one of the criticisms of OLED is that it appears to have reached a peak of innovation and that the technology is struggling to develop any further.

For the time being, though, that doesn’t really matter because, while the panel tech is the same, each manufacturer improves the processors that tells it what to do, and adds other flourishes on top. Each year when the nay-sayers claim that OLED is finished, somehow the likes of LG, Panasonic, Sony and Philips manage to squeeze out even more performance.

As such, it’s the new processing and audio technologies that are the features to look out, while you can assume there’ll be small improvements to dark details year-on-year, at least for now.

OLED TVs with integrated soundbars offer an experience that doesn’t require any additional boxes for audio. Their sound is streets ahead of sets that have speaker arrays stuck around the back of the TV.

Upscaling and contrast enhancements are also well worth noting, particularly since a lot of streaming content will be HD and at a bitrate where the image quality won't be a strong as from a Blu-ray, say – and, if you can get an OLED with good motion processing tech too, then that can be a big bonus up at the 65-inch size.

HDR support is worth thinking about, and while its preferable for a set to support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (the two forms of higher-end HDR), there’s no need to reject one just because it doesn't include both.

We’ve chosen a mixture of the 55-inch OLED TVs as well as 65-inch OLEDs according to where we feel the better value lies. That said, you’ll find most of the TVs below available in both sizes – and some even come in 77-inch models.

2020 is also the year that 48-inch OLEDs appear for the first time – we'll include those sets as soon as we're able to test them.

The best OLED TVs: ranked

1. Panasonic TX-55GZ2000 The best OLED TV on the planet gives you superior images and sound Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Other sizes available: 65 inches Dimensions: 1225x761x78mm Today's Best Deals £2,199 View at Hughes

We don't expect that this is the OLED TV everyone will want to buy due to its premium cost, but that doesn't stop it being the best so far – and a recent price drop for Panasonic’s flagship 55-inch OLED (also available in 65-inches) does still make it a competitive choice.

Yes, it’s still almost twice the cost of the LG B9 further down the list (which also offers excellent image quality), but it has a sound system tuned by Technics. It includes an integrated soundbar at the bottom of the screen with three forward-facing drivers and a set of upward-firing drivers on the rear for some Dolby Atmos effects without any extra boxes.

Even more importantly, that's combined with arguably the very best OLED picture quality right now. Panasonic tunes its TVs in conjunction with Hollywood colourists, to give its images a look closest to what they intend when mastering movies – you won’t find better dark details and colour nuance on any other OLED panel. And then there's still some extra secret sauce: the screen goes around 20% brighter than competing OLED TVs, so you get a broader and even more realistic dynamic range.

The other advantage of going with Panasonic is that this TV supports all HDR standards, including both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It doesn’t have such a full suite of apps, though: the likes of Now TV, Google Play Movies & TV and Apple TV are all absent. That's nothing that adding a cheap 4K media streaming stick can’t fix, though.

A new version of this TV, the HZ2000, will arrive soon, but don't expect it to be a huge leap forward – with the discounts available on the GZ2000, it may well remain the most tempting choice.

2. LG OLED65C9 Big screen, top image quality, packed with features, for a great price Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Other sizes available: 65, 77 inches Dimensions: 1449x830x47mm Reasons to buy + Superb picture performance + Excellent value for money + Great gaming features Reasons to avoid - No support for HDR10+ - HDR upscaling of SDR unconvincing Today's Best Deals £1,299 View at John Lewis

The LG C9 OLED TV offers the very best picture quality from LG's 2019 range (its 2020 TVs are just arriving now – see the LG GX further down the list). The C9 has a very similar panel to the cheaper B9 further down, but with more advanced computational smarts too. While you won’t notice much difference in its upscaling abilities, it’s the dark detail that lifts this set to a slightly higher plane.

OLEDs sometimes struggle to produce a good difference between the very dark areas of a picture despite their stellar black depth, and LG managed to break new ground with its 2019 OLEDs on that front, and the C9 does this best.

At the 55-inch screen size, the B9 feels like better value, but once up at 65 inches, we’d recommend spending the extra on the C9 instead. With top quality colours, brilliant 4K HDR handling and a full suite of streaming apps, you’ll be very happy indeed.

It's also packed with future-proofed gaming-friendly features, including auto low-latency mode and variable refresh rate, plus support for 4K at 120Hz – all of which are supported by next-gen consoles, so this TV is ready for the latest and greatest in games.

Again, this is a model from 2019 that's being replaced imminently by a new version (the CX) that will be only marginally improved but will cost more – this remains a truly excellent buy.

3. Philips 65OLED+984 A big beautiful TV with phenomenal sound Specifications Screen size: 65 inches Other sizes available: None Dimensions: 1448x1338x142mm Reasons to buy + Brilliant built-in sound system + Excellent image quality + All HDR formats supported Reasons to avoid - Premium price - Imperfect menu system Today's Best Deals Low Stock £3,999 View at John Lewis

You won’t find many OLED TVs pricier than this Philips, but you won’t find many better either. In terms of pure picture performance, only the flagships from Panasonic and LG can equal it. For sound, though, this TV has got it sewn up.

The sharpness and contrast at 4K HDR levels is frankly out of this world. There’s a super-etched look to every piece of detail and so much subtlety to its image shading that the sense of depth is believable enough to make you want to jump right into the picture. Even down at HD and SD levels the sense of upscaled detail is very impressive.

The price tag is about more than just the panel, though. There’s a style to the freestanding 984 which suits a modern living space without the need for an ugly TV unit or any clumsy wall mounting. Even the soundbar-like speaker system from Bowers & Wilkins looks good, and underneath its tasteful grey fabric cover is a three-channel speaker array which delivers superb surround effects with super clean dialogue delivery thanks, in part, to its isolated tweeter which is mounted just above.

The audio is open and spacious and better than plenty of dedicated soundbars you could choose. The set also has some handy AI modes to automatically adjust the sound profile according to the kind of content you’re watching.

Android TV is the user platform of choice. It’s slightly spoiled by Philips’s over-complicated menu systems but there’s a decent app offering and the full complement of HDR support – Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more – is very welcome.

4. LG OLED55B9 The best cheap OLED option – huge bang for your buck Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Other sizes available: 65 inches Dimensions: 1228x706x47mm Reasons to buy + Fantastic picture + Very well-featured overall + Incredible value Reasons to avoid - Image processing is a generation behind - Weak speakers Today's Best Deals £1,098 View at Amazon

The 55-inch LG B9 is living proof that you can buy an excellent OLED TV without having to sell a kidney. No OLED TVs are actively cheap, but this is one of the lowest-priced, yet doesn't skimp on quality.

It has the same panel as the more expensive C9 but with LG’s 2018 processor behind it. That processor does a remarkably good job of upscaling everything to glorious 4K while still squeezing enough out of the picture quality to deliver some very credible dark details to go with those typical OLED inky blacks.

The colours are just as gorgeous as you’ll find on the more expensive LG OLEDs — they’re bright and saturated but still natural and realistic — and, while there’s a notch or two more of picture quality to be had with those upper models, the B9 has it nailed for pound-for-pound value.

Like most of the TVs on this list, the sound is a bit weedy compared to the picture. You’d be best advised to buy one of the best soundbars to go with this set, but the same is true of all top TVs apart from those more expensive models which already have soundbars built in.

The B9 is, of course, HDR-enabled with support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 and HLG – though not HDR10+, the competitor to Dolby Atmos. It’s also worth noting that LG’s webOS user interface is the best you’ll find on any OLED TV at present. It’s a little overcomplicated but very much feature-complete and fitted with most of the video and music apps you’ll need, including Now TV, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix as well as the usual catch-up services. There’s also a handy little gesture remote to control it. A very tidy TV indeed.

5. Philips 65OLED804 Vibrant, lush images with the unique Ambilight feature Specifications Screen size: 65 inches Other sizes available: 55-inch Dimensions: 1449x830x50mm Reasons to buy + Ambilight is a lovely feature + All HDR types supported + Excellent detail Reasons to avoid - Motion processing is a bit weak Today's Best Deals £1,799 View at Currys PC World

The OLED804 is the same TV as Philips’s OLED984 above, but without the integrated high-end Bowers & Wilkins speaker system and fancy freestanding design. Axe those treats from your OLED bill and you get a top-performing TV but for less than half the price. Spend just a small amount of that saving on a sturdy wallmount and a quality soundbar and you’ll have enough pocket change to keep you in 4K streaming services for years to come.

Sure, the motion processing isn’t worth using and, yes, those colours are just a little bit peaky, but the levels or sharpness and detail are completely killer. You’ll want to freeze-frame every single wide shot and admire the beauty.

What’s more, as a top-end Philips TV, it also comes with the wonderful Ambilight technology. Rear-firing LEDs make for an atmospheric watch by lighting up your back wall the same colour as whatever is on-screen. Jungles look more immersive, oceans are broader and bluer. It’s almost enough to make you forget about the admittedly over-complicated interface and the odd missing app – again, a 4K media-streaming stick can fill any gaps.

6. LG OLED65GX LG's 2020 'Gallery' TV is stunning, but high-priced Specifications Screen size: 65 inches Other sizes available: 55-inch, 77-inch Dimensions: 1446x829x20mm Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Excellent image quality + Great features Reasons to avoid - Pricey - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals £3,499 View at Sevenoaks

This TV from LG's 2020 range is its more premium model, known as the 'Gallery' model. It's just 20mm thick all over, and is designed for wall mounting, and looking fantastic while doing it, especially with its thin bezels around the display. It actually doesn't even come with a standard stand (though you can pay extra for one).

The screen and processing are both LG's latest and greatest generation, but are actually the same as the LG CX TV (review coming very soon), which will be cheaper, with a less fancy design and weaker speakers, but identical in terms of other features as well as image quality.

The processing is where the main improvements are with the new range, and LG's newest AI-based system is seriously impressive, adding sharpness and detail to videos without looking unnatural in any way – the realism is astounding.

The authenticity of the images is absolutely top-class, and the way it handles HDR images is just superb – everything looks utterly real.

It's also packed with future-proofed gaming features ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The GX comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models.

The only reason this isn't higher in the list is that, for most people, it's pricier than is really necessary to get a similar level of image quality. When its less-expensive sibling, the LG CX arrives soon, expect that to be the 2020 OLED TV to beat!

7. Sony KD-65AG9 Fantastic image processing and sound quality, but at a price Specifications Screen size: 65 inches Other sizes available: 55-inch, 77-inch Dimensions: 1447x834x40mm Reasons to buy + Superb upscaling of images + Excellent audio technology + Best-in-class SDR to HDR conversion Reasons to avoid - Very pricey Today's Best Deals £2,699 View at John Lewis

Sony’s OLED TVs are painfully expensive. The most recent flush may not be top of the pops for picture quality either but they do have one or two advantages that some will be willing to pay for.

Motion processing is a key differentiator and, if you can’t abide a juddery picture during sports or action scenes, then Sony’s Motionflow is the only way to fly. This class-leading technology manages to smooth out fast action without making it look like a home movie – it looks clearer, but still the way it was always meant to. On a big panel size like this, that can be a considerable benefit.

The other glorious win is Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ innovation which turns the panel itself into a speaker. So, instead of stuffing little drivers around the back, the audio comes right at the viewer. It’s all done by using actuators that vibrate the screen, which is pretty impressive technology.

8. Panasonic TX-55GZ950 A lower-priced OLED TV still made with movie pros in mind Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Other sizes: 65 inches Dimensions: 1209x680x62mm Reasons to buy + Full HDR support + Great tuned image quality + Great sound system Reasons to avoid - Not quite as dazzling images as the top-end Panasonic Today's Best Deals £1,149 View at Amazon

This Panasonic OLED is more modest than our number one choice, but is another great-value option, like the LG B9. One of the beauties of going with this brand is that you get both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, which is not something you’ll find on the LG TVs. It also has a picture performance that can hold its own too.

It’s not quite as polished an image as some of these other OLEDs, but the tonal balance is even and believable with enough details on the dark areas of the picture not to leave you wondering what the hell is going on in low lit scenes. And, fear not, those blacks are still as pitch as any other OLED set you’ll find.

What’s more, it also makes up for any shortcomings with both the price and it’s impressive built-in speaker system too. It produces plenty of weight and dynamism in the audio without the need for an expensive integrated soundbar solution. It’s a very respectable TV, and we're seeing some excellent deals for it these days, so keep your eye out.

10. Philips 55OLED754 The cheapest OLED TV worth buying Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Other sizes: 65 inches Dimensions: 1230x710x50mm Reasons to buy + Really low price + But still quality screen and technology Reasons to avoid - Processing and brightness weaker than other sets - Smart services a bit behind too Today's Best Deals £989 View at Currys PC World 82 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is the cheapest OLED TV here, and while there are lower-priced OLED TVs overall, we wouldn't advise going any lower than this one (unless you're seeing something more expensive with a huge discount) – this set still gives you a high-quality panel and great processing, but any cheaper and you'll be looking at some false economies.

You get the deep, rich contrast that OLED sets are known for hear, with impressive realism and nuance in dark scenes. The brightness is notably lower than the mid-range sets we've featured above, so the overall range of its HDR isn't as strong (and it will wash out in bright daylight more easily), but you still get vibrant and punchy colours that leap right off the screen.

The Philips P5 picture processor is a generation behind the Philips TVs we've already featured, but it's still really strong for upscaling HD to 4K, and keeping everything looking sharp on-screen.

There's no lack of features: despite the low price, this supports both advanced HDR formats (HDR10+ and Dolby Vision) unlike many more expensive TVs, and includes Philips' Ambilight tech, which adds to immersion by spreading colours from the screen onto the wall.

Its smart system is more basic, but will works perfectly well, and is outfitted with lots of the streaming apps you'll want most.