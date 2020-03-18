The best 43-inch TVs: get big 4K HDR images from smaller sets

If you’re looking for the best 43-inch TV, you’re in good company. Screens might be getting bigger, but it's pretty typical for people to need screens between 40- to 43-inches, simply because of the size of rooms many people live in.

Because of this, TV manufacturers target their best mid-range models at this key segment of the market, resulting in some cracking 43-inch smart TVs.

They won't have the same high-end panel tech as the very best TVs, but actually many of them will have the same smart platforms for streaming, which might be the most important thing.

And there's no lack of support for HDR formats for truly modern viewing – that, and they're all 4K, naturally!

Best 43-inch TV: Is this the right size for you?

For many people, a 43-inch TV is the perfect size for smaller UK living rooms. It’s big enough to deliver a detailed picture at a sensible viewing distance, but not so big that you feel you’re in the front row of the cinema.

As a general rule of thumb, the best viewing distance is about twice the diagonal screen distance. So for a 43-inch smart TV, you should ideally be sitting about seven feet away.

Best 43-inch TV: What to look for

A 43-inch TV is the first screen size where you can really begin to enjoy the higher resolution benefits of 4K Ultra HD. LCD panel technology still dominates because the smallest OLED TV is currently 55 inches (with 48-inch sets coming this year), but you will start to see manufacturers employing direct LED backlights and local dimming for a superior picture.

The HDR performance will also improve, with wider colours from technologies such as QLED, and increased brightness.

Some manufacturers will also include their full smart TV platforms, which is a bonus, since it gives you access to catch-up TV and streaming services without any additional boxes needed. Though it's not hard to add these if your chosen TV is light on support – the best 4K media streamers start from around £35 with comprehensive app support.

Best 43-inch TVs: the list

1. Samsung QE43Q60R QLED image quality in a smaller screen Reasons to buy + Superior picture quality + Comprehensive smart platform + HDR10+ support + Low input lag Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision HDR support

The 43-inch 4K TV market might be dominated by mid-range models, but no one appears to have told Samsung. The Q60R forms part of the Korean giant’s flagship range, offering the smallest screen size to provide an entry-point into the wonderful world of QLED TV.

The use of quantum dot technology ensures the Q60R is the best 43-inch HDR TV, with wider colours, higher peak brightness, and support for HDR10+. It also boasts the AI-enhanced Quantum Processor to upscale HD and SD content, and get the best out of the 4K panel.

The Q60R is also a fantastic 43-inch Smart TV, with Samsung’s full suite of features. These include easy set-up via the SmartThings app, Ambient Mode, and the ability to work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

There’s a comprehensive selection of streaming services that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Now TV, Apple TV+, Disney+ and all the UK catch-up services. There’s even a Universal Guide to make sure all this choice doesn’t overwhelm you.

If you’re a gamer there are plenty of useful features, including a very low input lag and enhancement options. The Q60R uses edge LED backlighting (rather than the more spectacular for HDR 'direct' backlighting of more expensive QLED models), and Samsung doesn’t support Dolby Vision, but otherwise this excellent 43-inch LCD TV is hard to fault.

LG 43UM7500 Packed with the best smart TV features Reasons to buy + Amazing smart features + Wide viewing angles + DTS Virtual:X support Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or HDR10+

The LG UM75 is hands-down the best 43-inch TV for smart features along, with exactly the same platform found on the manufacturer’s flagship models. That means you get the awesome webOS smart system with its responsive and intuitive Magic remote. You also get built-in ThinQ AI, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, along with voice control, all helping to turn your 4K TV into a fully-functioning smart assistant and digital hub.

The good news doesn’t stop there, with this 43-inch LCD TV using a 4K IPS panel for a wider viewing angle, a direct backlight for brighter HDR, and a quad-core processor for superior upscaling. There’s also DTS Virtual:X for an improved sonic performance, a low input lag and automated low-latency mode for gamers, and even support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 – all helping to make the LG UM75 the smartest 43-inch 4K TV money can buy.

3. Philips 43PUS6704 The best 43-inch TV for pure HDR performance Reasons to buy + Excellent HDR performance + Dolby Vision and HDR10+ + Dolby Atmos support + Ambilight is lovely Reasons to avoid - Limited smart platform

The Philips 6704 is the best 43-inch HDR TV because it not only delivers fantastic high dynamic range performance for movies, but also supports every HDR format including HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, so you really get the most from what it can do. Philips’s award-winning picture processing squeezes every last pixel of detail out of the 4K LCD panel and delivers superior motion handling, while an LED backlight combined with micro dimming ensures optimal picture quality.

The sound quality is excellent as well, thanks to decent speakers, powerful amplification, and support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio. An attractive design doesn’t hurt either, and Philips’s proprietary Ambilight helps set the mood no matter what you’re watching, spreading the colours of the screen beyond the frame.

The smart platform isn’t as comprehensive as some of the competition, but if you’re looking for a great value 43-inch 4K TV that delivers superior HDR, then look no further.

4. Sony KD-43XG8096 The best 43-inch TV for sport Reasons to buy + Excellent image processing + Great motion for sport + Great app support Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or HDR10+

The Sony XG80 boasts all the advanced picture processing features associated with the Japanese manufacturer, making it the ideal 43-inch LCD TV for sports fans. The 4K Triluminos panel uses edge LED backlighting and includes the X-Reality PRO image enhancing engine. As a result colours are wider and highlights brighter for HDR, while Sony’s Motionflow XR processing produces a superior sporting experience with smoother motion, helping you see what's happening better even during fast action.

The XG80 doesn’t just deliver an impressive picture, it also delivers the sonic goods thanks to decent speakers, plenty of amplifier grunt and Sony’s ClearAudio+ processing. This is also a great smart TV thanks to the Android OS, which includes comprehensive app support and built-in Google Assistant, although it also works with Amazon Alexa. Overall the Sony XG80 is a solid 43-inch 4K TV, and is sure to please regardless of what you’re watching.

5. Hisense Roku TV R43B7120 The best-value 43-inch TV Reasons to buy + Great value + Roku TV interface is slick + Dolby and DTS audio Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or HDR10+

If you’re looking for the top value 43-inch TV, then look no further than the new Hisense Roku TV. This 4K HDR TV is competitively priced, like the rest of Hisense’s range, but its partnership with Roku also brings a slick and highly intuitive smart system to the party. Thanks to Roku’s input, this 43-inch Smart TV boasts a comprehensive set of video-streaming services that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Now TV, Apple TV, and Disney+, along with all the UK catch-up services via Freeview Play.

The Hisense Roku TV isn’t just smart, it also looks good thanks to a direct LED backlight and support for HDR. There’s no support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, but you do get effective image processing boosted by quad-core processing. There’s also a low input lag for gamers, and audio support both Dolby and DTS.

The way we watch TV is changing, and the Hisense Roku TV reflects this with its emphasis on smart features and video streaming services, all with usability you expect from more expensive sets.