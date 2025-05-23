The LG OLED C4 is a 5-star TV, and is now cheaper than it's ever been

The LG OLED C4 is undoubtedly one of the best TVs of the last couple of years, combining a simply superb OLED picture with a bunch of useful features and intelligent on-board software – and it's now cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon.

Pricing for this television has been falling over time, and now there's an additional 7% or $100 knocked off the previous price, making this the best deal yet on the LG OLED C4. You can spend that extra cash on some games or movies to enjoy on this set.

If you need reasons to invest in this TV, head over to our LG OLED C4 review, where you'll find phrases like "dynamic picture performance" and "stylish design". It's a television that can do just about anything you need it to, and do it very well.

LG OLED C4: was $1,396.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG OLED C4 continues to get cheaper, yet the TV technology packed into this set is as good as it was when the model first launched: you get a beautiful OLED picture from any content, plus a speedy response rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and the excellent webOS software. It's a deal you need a really good reason to pass on.

LG makes a bunch of great TVs of course, but the LG OLED C4 manages to find that perfect balance between price and performance. If the 65-inch version isn't for you, it's also available in 42, 48, 55, 77, and 83 inch sizes, at varying price points.

Why's the LG OLED C4 worth buying?

The LG OLED C4 comes with a 4K OLED display, powered by LG's 7th-gen Alpha 9 AI processor. That means it optimizes brightness, contrast, and other display values in real time based on what's on screen, making sure you always get a brilliant picture.

From the super inky blacks to the vibrant colors, everything looks good on this particular television. It's offers impressive HDR range and color gamut coverage, and there are numerous picture presets you can swap between as you watch.

It's not quite perfect – some people will want to add one of the best soundbars for LG TVs – but it gets pretty close. Considering the price of the LG OLED C4 is now lower than its ever been, this is one of the best deals I've come across in recent days.