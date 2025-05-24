Pixels are my favorite phone brand, and the 5-star Pixel 9 Pro XL just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon

As a tech journalist I tend to get the privilege of testing out several dozen of the best phones every year, and while that covers a lot of different makes and brands, it's the Pixel series that I tend to come back to when I'm choosing a handset to use myself.

Now, the model that's currently the best option in the best phone series is as cheap as it's ever been over on Amazon. You can currently pick up the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $949, which is a $250 reduction on the previous price (a saving of over a fifth).

VIEW: Amazon's 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal here

You don't have to just take my word for how good these Pixel phones are, because in the T3 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review, we gave the handset a full five stars out of five – calling it a "beautifully balanced experience" with "heaps of power" on offer.

Pixel 9 Pro XL best deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,199 now $949 at Amazon There's a strong case to be made for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL being the best Android phone you can buy right at the moment, and considering you can now pick up the handset for 21% less than normal, it's an even more appealing deal. This offer is for the model with 256GB of storage, which should be ample for most people.

What with the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Google Pixel 9a also vying for your attention, there's plenty of choice when it comes to the latest and greatest Pixel phones – but I reckon this particular one is the pick of the bunch.

Why's the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL worth buying?

Back to our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: the rebuilt camera experience, the advanced AI features, and the winning display are all mentioned as reasons why this phone deserves a place in your pocket or bag. It scores highly in just about every department.

Don't forget all the software benefits you get with a Pixel either, whether it's the handy at-a-glance widget on the home screen or the useful recorder app that turns spoken audio into typed text. You also get the latest updates for Android first, as well.

A seriously impressive phone like this has to come with a seriously high price attached to it of course, but with this deal in place over on Amazon, that's less of a problem. It's a powerhouse of a smartphone that I don't think you'll regret investing in.