The latest and greatest Apple Watch 10 is back down to its lowest ever price on Amazon
At this price, it's almost a must-buy
Get into any discussion about the best smartwatches on the market right now, and it won't take long before the Apple Watch comes up – and the latest and greatest model in the series is now back down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now.
The 2024 model brings with it a larger display and speaker – both very useful upgrades – without messing too much with the winning formula that has seen the Apple Watch become one of the most popular wearables in the world over the last few years.
VIEW: Amazon's Apple Watch Series 10 deal here
Right now you can get a huge $100 off the original asking price of the Apple Watch Series 10 over at Amazon. That's a hefty 25% reduction in price, and it's unlikely that this discount is going to stick around for long – so you might want to grab it quickly.
Apple Watch Series 10 best deal
You most likely already know everything there is to know about the Apple Watch 10: this is a smartwatch that's sleek, reliable, and packed with features, and it's the perfect companion to your iPhone. You can pick it up in a a variety of sizes and with a variety of bands as well, so it fits in seamlessly with whatever look you're going for.
Available in a choice of configurations, the Apple Watch Series 10 brings with it a host of health and fitness tracking features, water resistance, an always-on display, a built-in ECG app, and plenty more. It's one of the most comprehensive watches you can buy.
Why's the Apple Watch Series 10 worth buying?
If you need some more convincing, we refer you to our Apple Watch Series 10 review, which includes words and phrases such as "polished", "sleeker", and "perfect for new users". It's "a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing smartwatch", we wrote.
Maybe you've been hanging on to your Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch since 2023, or maybe you've never bought an Apple Watch before and think now might be the perfect time. Whatever your situation, this is a compelling discount from Amazon.
Don't forget that Apple is regularly pushing out updates to the software on the Apple Watch too, as it does for its iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices. That means your Apple Watch 10 is going to keep getting helpful new features over time as well.
