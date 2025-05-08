Entry-level AMOLED Garmin running watch drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you're just getting into running or looking to upgrade from a basic fitness tracker, now’s the perfect time to grab a top-tier GPS watch without breaking the bank. The Garmin Forerunner 165 – a favorite among beginner runners for its balance of various features and user-friendliness – has just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Right now, you can grab the Forerunner 165 in black for $199 (20% off its regular price), or opt for the white version at an even better deal of $191.99. Despite its accessible price, the Forerunner 165 doesn’t skimp on features. It packs a full suite of health and fitness tracking tools, along with running-specific insights to help you train smarter and stay motivated from your first mile onward.

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $199.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly running watch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and essential health and training features like heart rate, stress, and blood oxygen tracking. Save 20% off now at Amazon

Health and fitness features include all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, blood oxygen levels, step counting, and even nap detection. Runners will also appreciate advanced tools like wrist-based running power and dynamics, Training Effect analysis, heart rate variability tracking, and race-adaptive training plans – making this smartwatch a well-rounded companion for both everyday wellness and performance-focused training.

Offline music is sadly only available on the music version of the watch. If this is a deal breaker, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Forerunner 165 Music is also on offer right now for $249.99 (reduced from $299.99) in black, berry, turquoise and white.

With prices this low and features this rich, the Forerunner 165 is an easy recommendation for anyone ready to take their running and overall fitness to the next level – just don’t wait too long, as deals like this rarely stick around.