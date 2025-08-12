Garmin’s luxury adventure watch gets huge $300 price drop on Amazon

If you’ve been holding out for a serious discount on one of Garmin’s most premium outdoor watches, this might just be your moment.

Right now, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition has dropped to just under $700 on Amazon - a whopping $300 off its usual $999.99 asking price. That’s one of the biggest price cuts I’ve seen for this model, and it makes what is normally a four-figure investment suddenly feel far more tempting.

This isn’t an entry-level Garmin. The Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is about as high-end as the brand gets, packing a stunning 1.3-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal, a titanium bezel for extra durability, and the kind of mapping, fitness, and outdoor features you could take to the ends of the earth.

Why buy the Epix Pro Gen 2?

The Epix Pro Gen 2 blends the rugged, do-anything build of Garmin’s Fenix range with the sharp, vibrant screen you usually only see on sleeker smartwatches. It’s got multi-band GPS for pinpoint tracking, preloaded topo maps, endless training metrics, and even a built-in LED flashlight.

Battery life is another perk. Even with that vivid AMOLED screen, you can get up to 16 days in smartwatch mode - or significantly more if you dial things back. And like the Fenix range, it’s water-rated to 10 ATM and built to handle just about any thing you can throw at it.

It still might not be cheap, but with $300 off, the Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is now a far more accessible splurge - especially for those serious adventurers and fitness fanatics who are lookign for a watch that can do just about everything while looking the part.

I don’t know how long this deal will last, so if it’s been sitting on your wishlist, it might be time to make a move!